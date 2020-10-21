Explosive Raiders Led by Derek Carr in Career Year

STRENGTHS

The Raiders' offense ranks sixth in the NFL in yards gained and has been particularly good through the air, landing fifth in both yards per game (278.4) and yards per play (7.95). Derek Carr has been picked off only once and Las Vegas is second in the NFL in interception percentage (0.57%). Kicker Daniel Carlson has been reliable, making 11 of his 12 field goal tries and 16 of his 17 extra point attempts. Here are some more specific areas in which the Raiders have excelled so far in 2020:

· The Raiders' offense has been impressive on third downs this season. Las Vegas has converted on 52.3% of its third-down attempts this season, which is the third-best rate in the NFL. The Raiders have been good on all third downs but particularly on ones of medium range. On all third downs that required two to six yards to convert, the Raiders have succeeded on 71.4% of their tries, the best rate in the NFL.

· The Las Vegas offense is essentially middle of the pack when it comes to red zone offense, ranking 14th in touchdown percentage on such drives. However, the Raiders have been better when they continue on to goal-to-go situations. The Raiders' 88.9% touchdown rate on goal-to-go drives ranks seventh in the NFL.

· The Raiders haven't thrown deep particularly often but they've definitely picked their spots. Las Vegas has thrown 16 deep passes either down the middle or to the right side and they've averaged roughly 30 yards gained on those plays. The Raiders' average gain and completion rates to both of those parts of the field rank first in the NFL.

· Despite the franchise's reputation, the 2020 Raiders have not been frequently penalized. Las Vegas ranks eighth in both penalties drawn and yards penalized.

WEAKNESSES

The Las Vegas defense ranks 22nd against the run and 25th against the pass and has allowed the 25th-worst third-down conversion rate. The Raiders' rushing attack has been relatively effective but is averaging just 4.14 yards per carry to rank 19th in the NFL. In addition:

· The Las Vegas defense has not had much success in its own red zone. The Raiders are one of three teams that have allowed every drive into their red zone to score points. Moreover, Las Vegas has allowed a touchdown rate of 68.2% on drives inside its 20, which is ninth-worst in the NFL.

· As impressive as Las Vegas has been on third downs on offense, the Raiders' defense has struggled to a similar degree in that department. The Las Vegas defense has allowed a conversion rate of 48.4% on third downs, ranking 25th in the NFL. Opposing teams are converting 62.5% of their third-down tries when needing two to six yards.

· It's a small sample size, but the Raiders have not done a good job of covering punt returns. Their opponents have averaged 15.6 yards per return, which ranks 32nd in the NFL.

· As noted above, the Raiders have recorded only sevens sacks on defense through five games, four of those by DE Maxx Crosby. Las Vegas has had one of the league's worst pressure rates for the last three seasons. According to Next Gen Stats, the Raiders were last in the league in pressure rate on opposing drop-backs in 2018 at 16.8%, and 28th in 2019 at 22.9%. Through the first three games of this season, the Raiders' pressure rate was just 16.4%.

NEW FACES IN 2020

The Raiders were active on the free agent market in the spring, most notably in regards to their defense, where they brought in three new starters and a couple other reserves in Carl Nassib and Raekwon McMillon. The Raiders then used three draft picks on wide receivers, although one of them (third-rounder Lynn Bowden) has since been traded to the Miami Dolphins. Here are some notable newcomers in Las Vegas.

1. LBs Cory Littleton/Nick Kwiatkoski. The Raiders got Littleton from the in-state Rams and Kwiatkoski from the Bears, replacing Vontaze Burfict and Tahir Whitehead. Littleton is considered one of the NFL's best coverage linebackers and is the team's second-leading tackler; he starts on the weak side. Kwiatkoski starts at middle linebacker but has missed a couple of games due to injury.

2. WRs Henry Ruggs/Bryan Edwards. The Raiders were the first team to dip into the deep pool of receivers in the 2020 draft, taking Ruggs 12th overall in appreciation of his blinding speed. Ruggs only has six catches so far but his big-play ability is evident in his average of 29.5 yards per reception. That includes a 72-yard touchdown against the Chiefs in Week Five. Edwards has just five catches but is also averaging 19.8 per grab.

3. DT Maliek Collins. The third defensive starter Las Vegas picked up in free agency, Collins came over from the Cowboys and is now the Raiders starting three-technique defensive tackle. He missed the Raiders' last game with a shoulder injury and is off to a slow start in Las Vegas, at least statistically, with just three tackles and one quarterback hit.

ABSENCES/POTENTIAL ABSENCES

1. G Richie Incognito. Incognito was slated to start at left guard on a Raiders line that many considered one of the best in the NFL. However, he suffered an Achilles tendon injury in Week Two and is on injured reserve. The Raiders first tried fourth-round rookie John Simpson at that spot but have since settled on versatile veteran Denzell Good.

2. WR Tyrell Williams. The Raiders signed Williams away from the Chargers last season and he gave them exactly what he had given his former team the previous two years. After a 43-catch season in 2017 and a 41-catch campaign in 2018, he caught 42 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns. This season, however, he landed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury on Sept. 1, and since that move was made prior to the formation of the 53-man roster, he is not eligible to return this season.