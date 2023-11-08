Titans-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 10

TOP STORYLINES

Another Rookie Passer – Before their Week Nine game in Houston, the Buccaneers were on an unpleasant run against rookie quarterbacks. Most notably there was Brock Purdy's first NFL start for the 49ers last December in which Purdy seamlessly guided the offense in a 35-7 decision. Tampa Bay also lost to Atlanta's Desmond Ridder in his fourth career start in last year's season finale, though the Bucs were admittedly playing almost all reserves with no playoff seeding at stake. The Buccaneers also lost to the Steelers' Kenny Pickett in his second start, though Mitchell Trubisky did most of the damage after Pickett was injured. Nothing compared to the C.J. Stroud experience in Houston, however. Stroud threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns in one of the best rookie quarterback performances ever, and he calmly led Houston on the game-winning drive in the game's final seconds. The Buccaneers will try to end this little mini-streak of struggles against opposing rookies this Sunday with Will Levis getting his third start. Levis had a debut almost as good as Stroud's Week Nine effort, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions in the aforementioned win over Atlanta. He didn't throw a touchdown against Pittsburgh in his second start and did throw his first interception, but he still amassed 262 passing yards and generally looked poised and sharp. With its struggles the last two weeks, Tampa Bay's pass defensed has dropped to 31st in the league, giving up 279.4 yards, but still has talented players in the secondary with a track record of success who could get things turned around quickly.

A Full Team Effort – The Buccaneers' most complete game of the 2023 season was a 26-9 thrashing of the Saints in Week Four, which included a balanced offense (114 yards rushing, 239 passing), three Baker Mayfield touchdown passes and 197 yards allowed by a defense that collected three turnovers and three sacks. Since then, however, the Buccaneers have not been able to put together a winning effort on both sides of the ball in the same game. Losses to Detroit, Atlanta and Buffalo included mostly good results on defense but only 12.3 points per game on offense. Then, in Houston, the offense found its footing and got better results in the red zone and in clutch situations to rack up a season-high 37 points but the defense couldn't slow down Stroud and the Texans' passing attack. After the stinging last second loss in Houston, the Buccaneers started Week 10 by looking in the mirror, searching for answers as to how to translate what seem like very productive and encouraging practices to the field on game day. "You've got to carry it to the game," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We practice hard all week, we practice [well] all week, and in the game, we've got to make plays. We've got to make plays, we haven't made them. It's been a struggle. It's been a struggle. We didn't play well [in Houston] at all – giving up too many big plays – I think there were nine big pass plays over coverages we have been doing since day one. It's not a communication thing. Sometimes you have to look yourself in the mirror – as a player, as a coach, as a team – and we're doing that. We're doing that today and we'll make sure it gets done."

Rush to Judgment – With the Titans trying not to put too much on an inexperienced quarterback and the Buccaneers continuing to seek balance on offense, the results each team gets on the ground Sunday could be the difference in the outcome. The Titans have the powerful Henry at the head of a rushing attack that has produced 114.5 yards per game, 12th most in the league. However, stopping the run has been a strength for the Buccaneers this season, with titanic defensive lineman Vita Vea mucking up the middle and linebacker Lavonte David seemingly plugging every gap. Tampa Bay's defense is only allowing 92.9 rushing yards per game this season, ninth best in the league, and just 3.81 yards per carry. Henry is still running strong in his eighth season, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, nearly identical to his averages from the last two seasons. The Buccaneers' rushing attack has only produced 78.3 yards per game so far, 30th in the league, but has shown signs of life in the last two games, such as the runs of 16, 11 and 11 yards by Rachaad White in Houston. Under first-year Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales, the Buccaneers have certainly made an effort to get that part of their scheme working, averaging a little more than 25 carries per game after having the fewest carries in the NFL in 2022. The Bucs might find some room to run against a Tennessee team that is giving up 114.8 rushing yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry.