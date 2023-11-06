Todd Bowles: Bucs Looking in the Mirror on Monday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost four straight after an encouraging 3-1 start to the 2023 season, but the most recent loss was not like the three that preceded it. Against Detroit, Atlanta and Buffalo, the Buccaneers failed to score more than 18 points in each contest, but the defense was generally stingy enough to keep the games close to the end. In Houston in Week Nine, the offense exploded for a season-high 37 points and delivered a four-point lead with 46 seconds left but the defense couldn't hold it.

It is obviously frustrating for players and coaches alike that the team has not been able to execute well enough on both sides of the ball in any given game to secure a win over the last month. That's a frustration best symbolized by the infrequently-penalized Lavonte David drawing a flag for slamming his helmet to the turf on the Texans' game-winning pass with six seconds left. Now the Bucs are left trying to channel that emotion into the self-evaluation and search for answers the team needs to get back on track.

"We've got to make plays, we haven't made them," said Head Coach Todd Bowles on Monday after the 39-37 defeat in Houston. "It's been a struggle. It's been a struggle. We didn't play well yesterday at all, giving up too many big plays. I think there were nine big pass plays over coverages we have been doing since Day One. It's not a communication thing. Sometimes you have to look yourself in the mirror – as a player, as a coach, as a team – and we're doing that. We're doing that today and we'll make sure it gets done."