Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 3: Vea, Izien Listed as Questionable

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, guard Matt Feiler (knee) and defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin) were ruled out of Sunday's matchup. In addition, safety Christian Izien (illness), safety Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) and Vita Vea (groin) were listed as questionable.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- G Matt Feiler (knee) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- DL Logan Hall (groin) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- S Christian Izien (illness) - DNP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- TE Ko Kieft (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- QB Baker Mayfield (knee) FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- NT Vita Vea (groin) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- LB Lavonte David (rest) - DNP (Friday)
- WR Mike Evans (rest) - DNP (Friday)
- T Tristan Wirfs (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
Texans
- LB Blake Cashman (wrist) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- T George Fant (foot/shoulder) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- CB Ka'dar Hollman (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- T Tytus Howard (knee) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- T Josh Jones (hand) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- TE Brevin Jordan (foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- T Laremy Tunsil (knee) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- WR Robert Woods (foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out