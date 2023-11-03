Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 3: Vea, Izien Listed as Questionable

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup

Nov 03, 2023 at 04:04 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

vita

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, guard Matt Feiler (knee) and defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin) were ruled out of Sunday's matchup. In addition, safety Christian Izien (illness), safety Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) and Vita Vea (groin) were listed as questionable.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Key:

  • FP = full participation in practice
  • LP = limited participation in practice
  • DNP = did not practice

Buccaneers

  • G Matt Feiler (knee) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • DL Logan Hall (groin) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • S Christian Izien (illness) - DNP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • TE Ko Kieft (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • QB Baker Mayfield (knee) FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • NT Vita Vea (groin) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • LB Lavonte David (rest) - DNP (Friday)
  • WR Mike Evans (rest) - DNP (Friday)
  • T Tristan Wirfs (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)

Texans

  • LB Blake Cashman (wrist) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • T George Fant (foot/shoulder) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • CB Ka'dar Hollman (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • T Tytus Howard (knee) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • T Josh Jones (hand) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • TE Brevin Jordan (foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
  • DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
  • CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • T Laremy Tunsil (knee) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
  • WR Robert Woods (foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 2: Tristan Wirfs Upgrades to Full Participation on Thursday 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup
news

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 1: Tristan Wirfs Limited on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Bills Injury Report Oct. 25: Feiler & Merriweather Ruled Out, 3 Bucs Questionable

View Wednesday's Final Injury Report ahead of the Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football
news

Buccaneers-Bills Injury Report Oct. 24: Godwin, Mayfield Upgrade to Limited Participants on Tuesday 

A look at Tuesday's injury report ahead of the Week Eight matchup
news

Buccaneers-Bills Injury Report Oct. 23: Mayfield, Godwin, Vea Among Non-Participants 

A look at Monday's injury report ahead of the Week Eight matchup
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 20: Vea, Nelson Questionable for Week 7 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week Seven matchup
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 19: Vita Vea a Non-Participant on Thursday 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Seven matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 18: Vita Vea Limited on Wednesday 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week Seven matchup
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Oct. 13: Dean, Evans, Kancey, Neal All Set to Play

With only OLB Shaquil Barrett designated as questionable for the Bucs' Week Six game against Detroit, the team will be near full strength thanks to the returns of CB Jamel Dean, WR Mike Evans, DL Calijah Kancey and S Ryan Neal
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Oct. 12: Mike Evans, Luke Goedeke Show Improvement

A look at how the Buccaneers' Week Six injury report changed from Wednesday to Thursday, including good news on two offensive starters
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Oct. 11: Mike Evans a Non-Participant, Calijah Kancey Returns in Full

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Bucs' Week Six game against the Lions
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 3: Vea, Izien Listed as Questionable

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 

The Buccaneers will face the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Todd Bowles: Tristan Wirfs 'Ready to Play' Ahead of Bucs vs. Texans | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 9 practice. HC Bowles discussed health updates heading into Houston, his relationship with Texans HC DeMeco Ryans and the Bucs' high effort week in and week out.

Week 9 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Texans

Updates: Matt Feiler, Logan Hall Won't Play in Houston

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Texans in Week 9 

The Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Texans in Week Nine and here are five players to watch

How to Play Complimentary Football in Houston | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their takeaways from Thursday Night Football, the great job G Aaron Stinnie is doing in the midst of offensive line injuries and how the Bucs can bounce back in Texas.

Rookie Review | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the Bucs' 2023 rookie class, the team's history against the Texans, Swedish Fish and more

In Case You Missed It: November 3, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 9 of the 2023 regular season

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 2: Tristan Wirfs Upgrades to Full Participation on Thursday 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Need to Improve in Red Zone

Tampa Bay's offense, with QB Baker Mayfield at the helm, has taken care of the football and done reasonably well on third downs but need to be more efficient in the red zone to get the scoring up

Dave Canales on Baker Mayfield's Maturity, 'Handling Things the Right Way' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 9 practice. OC Canales discussed the continued emphasis on improving the run game, fixing penalties and his thoughts on the upcoming game against the Texans.

Tristan Wirfs on Lavonte David's Legacy, 'They Better Get His Gold Jacket Ready' | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 9 practice. T Wirfs discussed locking in on the details and the benefit of having a mini-bye after Thursday Night Football.

Lavonte David Has Confidence in His Teammates, 'Faith in this Group' | Press Conference

Linebacker Lavonte David spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 9 practice. LB David discussed wanting to dominate in all categories and staying prepared for whatever Houston throws at them.

Jamel Dean Focused on Texans, Needing to 'Fly Around the Field' | Press Conference

Cornerback Jamel Dean spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 9 practice. CB Dean discussed facing a disciplined Texans' offense and LB Lavonte David's greatness.

Kacy Rodgers on Antoine Winfield Jr. Being a 'True Pro', Best Season Hands Down | Press Conference

Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Kacy Rodgers spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 9 practice. Coordinator Rodgers discussed not underestimating rookie quarterbacks and rookie OLB Yaya Diaby's continuous improvement each week.

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Texans, Week 9

The Bucs face heady rookie QB C.J. Stroud and a rising Texans squad on Sunday as they attempt to get a faster start on offense and end a three-game skid

Everything You Need to Know About Bucs vs. Texans

Here's everything you need to know when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Houston Texans in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

NFL's Top Red Zone Defense Prepares for Rodeo in Houston | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed WR Mike Evans' rise up the NFL's all-time receiving touchdown leaderboard, LB Lavonte David's longevity and how successful the Bucs' defense has been at stopping opposing teams in the red zone.

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 2

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/2/2023.
Advertising