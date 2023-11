In Case You Missed It: November 10, 2023

65 / 93

TAMPA, FL - November 06, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works with participants from Young Middle Magnet School and Webb Middle School with their mentors during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and Tampa Police Department at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers