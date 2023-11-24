Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Case You Missed It: November 24, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 12 of the 2023 regular season

Nov 24, 2023 at 07:58 AM
in case you
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Click below to view the best content from Week 12 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Stories of the Week:

Top Videos of the Week:

Top Photo Galleries of the Week:

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 23

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/23/2023

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Cephus Johnson #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Cephus Johnson #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Raleigh Webb #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Wide Receiver Raleigh Webb #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Linebacker Vi Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote and Linebacker Vi Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Safety Christian Izien #29 and Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8, Safety Christian Izien #29 and Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Cornerback Quandre Mosely #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Cornerback Quandre Mosely #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 34

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Turkey Time with the O-Line

View photos of The 17th annual Turkey Time With the O-Line, supported by Publix, at Raymond James Stadium on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The event provided 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in the Tampa community.

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - TECO card during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - TECO card during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Publix card during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Publix card during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Publix card during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Publix card during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Publix card during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Publix card during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Assistant General Manger John Spytek, Kristen Spytek and Tommy and Jack Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Assistant General Manger John Spytek, Kristen Spytek and Tommy and Jack Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Emily Mayfield during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Pirate and Captain Fear during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Pirate and Captain Fear during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Volunteers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Volunteers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Jess Pastuf during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Jess Pastuf during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht and Assistant General Manager John Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht and Assistant General Manager John Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Volunteers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Volunteers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht and Assistant General Manager John Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht and Assistant General Manager John Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tommy Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tommy Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tommy and Jack Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tommy and Jack Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht and Assistant General Manager John Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - General Manager Jason Licht and Assistant General Manager John Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tommy Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tommy Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' daughter and student from Youth Leadership Program during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' daughter and student from Youth Leadership Program during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Students from Youth Leadership Program during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Students from Youth Leadership Program during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' family with Captain Fear during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' family with Captain Fear during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Gabby Zumbiel during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Gabby Zumbiel during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Demery Zachary during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Demery Zachary during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Matt Feiler #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Matt Feiler #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Vice President of Player Engagement Duke Preston during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Vice President of Player Engagement Duke Preston during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Kristen Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Kristen Spytek during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Publix bagduring the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Publix bagduring the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Turkey during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Turkey during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Student from Youth Leadership Program and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' daughter during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Student from Youth Leadership Program and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' daughter during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Lizzy Canales during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Lizzy Canales during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Volunteers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Volunteers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Logan Stenberg #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Logan Stenberg #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Students from the Youth Leadership Program with Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Students from the Youth Leadership Program with Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Chief Impact Officer Vicky Free Sistrunk during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Chief Impact Officer Vicky Free Sistrunk during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Students from the Youth Leadership Program during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Students from the Youth Leadership Program during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Running Back Rachaad White #1, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Tackle Luke Haggard #72, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Offensive Lineman Matt Feiler #71, Guard Logan Stenberg #74, and Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Chief Impact Officer Vicky Free Sistrunk and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Running Back Rachaad White #1, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64, Tackle Justin Skule #77, Tackle Brandon Walton #73, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Tackle Luke Haggard #72, Guard Nick Leverett #60, Offensive Lineman Matt Feiler #71, Guard Logan Stenberg #74, and Offensive Lineman Silas Dzansi #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Chief Impact Officer Vicky Free Sistrunk and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Students from the Youth Leadership Program with Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Students from the Youth Leadership Program with Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Food set up during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Food set up during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Danielle Funari and Demery Zachary during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Danielle Funari and Demery Zachary during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Publix bag during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Publix bag during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Turkey Time and Publix card during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Turkey Time and Publix card during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Food set up during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 85

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Food set up during the 17th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bucs vs. 49ers Week 11 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 11 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Richard LeCounte III #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Richard LeCounte III #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 oadn Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 oadn Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Greg Gaines #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Greg Gaines #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight Ends Coach John Van Dam of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Tight End Payne Durham #87, Tight End Cade Otton #88, and Tight Ends Coach John Van Dam of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - A general view during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - A general view during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - A general view during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - A general view during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brock Purdy after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brock Purdy after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and George Kittle after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and George Kittle after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Christian McCaffrey after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Christian McCaffrey after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend John Lynch and Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend John Lynch and Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend John Lynch and Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend John Lynch and Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Running Back Sean Tucker #44, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 and Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Running Back Sean Tucker #44, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 and Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Safety Kaevon Merriweather #26 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 112

SANTA CLARA, CA - November 19, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Top Audios of the Week:

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed It: November 17, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 regular season
news

In Case You Missed It: November 10, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 10 of the 2023 regular season
news

In Case You Missed It: November 3, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 9 of the 2023 regular season
news

In Case You Missed It: October 20, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 7 of the 2023 regular season
news

In Case You Missed It: October 13, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 6 of the 2023 regular season
news

In Case You Missed It: October 6, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 5 of the 2023 regular season
news

In Case You Missed It: September 29, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 4 of the 2023 regular season
news

In Case You Missed It: September 22, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 3 of the 2023 regular season
news

In Case You Missed It: September 15, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 2 of the 2023 regular season
news

In Case You Missed It: September 8, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 regular season
news

 In Case You Missed It: September 1, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news heading into the 2023 regular season
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Colts, Week 12

The Bucs are hoping to start a successful playoff stretch drive in Week 12 but most contend with a high-scoring Colts offense and a defense good at taking the ball away…Injury updates, series history, statistical leaders and more

What Lies Ahead | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the best non-playoff teams in Bucs' history, the remainder of the team's 2023 schedule, kickoff fair catches and more

Week 12 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Colts

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

In Case You Missed It: November 24, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 12 of the 2023 regular season

Bucs Rookies Looking to Make an Impact in Indy | Tampa Two 

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their takeaways from Bucs vs. 49ers, the key matchups going into Week 12 vs. the Colts and the depth the Bucs have in the midst of injuries.

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 

The Buccaneers will face the Colts on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Everything You Need to Know About Bucs vs. Colts

Here's everything you need to know when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Buccaneers-Colts: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 12

A matchup between the Colts' productive red zone offense and the Bucs' stingy red zone defense could be critical as both teams try to stay in the thick of their respective playoff races

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 23: Dean, David and White Did Not Participate in Practice 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 12 matchup

Bucs Promote CB Keenan Isaac to Active Roster

Rookie CB Keenan Isaac has been signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad, adding depth while Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis deal with injuries, and TE David Wells returns to take that practice squad spot

Photos from Bucs Practice - November 23

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/23/2023

The Origins of Antoine Winfield Jr. & The Art of the Turnover | In the Current

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. breaks down his mindset on the field and what allows him to overcome adversity. Meanwhile, Lavonte David leads the Buccaneers to an impressive win against the Tennessee Titans.

Buccaneers-Colts Injury Report Nov. 22: David, Dean, White Were Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 12 matchup 

Baker Mayfield on Chris Godwin's Reliability on Third Down | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 12 practice. QB Mayfield discussed the development of the run game, the team's sense of urgency going forward and his best thanksgiving memories.

Todd Bowles Provides Injury Updates, Calls Yaya Diaby 'Optimus Prime' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 12 practice. HC Bowles discussed health updates, WR Mike Evans' continued dominance and OLB Yaya Diaby being likened to 'Optimus Prime'.

Dave Canales Talks Upcoming Matchup vs. Colts, Development of Running Game | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 12 practice. OC Canales discussed finishing in the red zone, continuing to play physical and QB Baker Mayfield's block against the 49ers.

Scouting Report: Colts' Top Game Wreckers | Week 12

A look at the Colts' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

J.J. Russell Promoted to Active Roster Among Round of Moves

The Bucs signed LB J.J. Russell to their 53-man roster on Wednesday, waived TE David Wells and made a number of other changes to the practice squad

Updates: Rookie WR Rakim Jarrett Lands on Injured Reserve

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

Bucs Rookies on the Rise, Division Up for Grabs | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses LB Lavonte David's all-time tackle total, OLB Yaya Diaby's impressive showing against the 49ers and the division standings.
Advertising