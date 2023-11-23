2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Colts, Week 12

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit board a plane again this weekend for their fourth road game in the last five weeks, this time in Indianapolis. The 4-6 Buccaneers are coming off a loss in San Francisco but are just one game behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. The 5-5 Colts are coming off their bye week, which followed a two-game winning streak, and are one game out of the last Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff field.

The Colts are coming off a four-win 2022 season that got them the fourth-overall pick in the draft, which they used to draft a potential franchise quarterback in Florida's Anthony Richardson; after a string of veteran turns at the position, the Colts have gone the first-round draft route for the first time since Andrew Luck in 2012. Indianapolis also has a new head coach in former Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen, all of which suggested the team might be at the beginning of a rebuild in 2023.

However, even with Richardson going down after making just four starts, the Colts have already won one more game than they did last year and, like the Buccaneers, surely consider themselves legitimate playoff contenders. Savvy veteran Gardner Minshew has taken over for Richardson and is directing the NFL's ninth-highest scoring defense. Highly productive linebacker Zaire Franklin has emerged as the team's new defensive leader, and he plays behind a deep group of impact players on the front line, led by Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

"Very disciplined," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Colts. "Obviously, we know they have a great offensive line and running backs – both of them are very good. [They have] big receivers other than [Josh] Downs, who's quick and fast and makes a lot of plays himself. They're very aggressive up front on defense – they got off the ball very fast. The linebackers run and hit. The secondary – they all have vision on the ball. If you make a mistake, they're going to make you pay."

That backfield tandem Bowles mentions is Zack Moss, who leads the team with 617 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 2,980 yards in his first two seasons before running into some injury issues last year and at the beginning of this season. The Colts have eased him back into action since his return and last week gave him a season-high 23 carries, indicating he is returning to a central role in their offense. The Colts' defense has picked off 11 passes, including three each by slot corner Kenny Moore and safety Julian Blackmon.

"I'd say they're a high-effort team," said Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "Their ability to take the ball away is the strong suit. I think all of their guys in the back end have a knack for finding the ball – whether it's punching it out or getting interceptions. They do a good job in their zone defense of having vision on the quarterback. Any errant throw, if you miss it a little bit, they're going to have eyes on it – they're going to make a play on it. They do that really, really well."

The Colts' defense has allowed the 26th most points per game (24.8) so far, and Mayfield and company will be looking for a more complete performance in Indianapolis after some breakdowns in and around the red zone limited them to 14 points against the 49ers. Mayfield said he believes the offense under first-year coordinator Dave Canales is "close" to becoming fully realized, and an uptick in scoring would go a long way towards the Bucs beginning a successful playoff stretch drive.

"I'd say in the beginning of the year, we were consistently scoring right around that 20 mark, where we left a lot of opportunities out there," he said. "For us, it's finding ways to continue drives, sustain those, and then finish in the red zone – get those touchdowns instead of field goals. That obviously helps the defense, but in terms of the injuries and stuff, it's time of possession, as well. The longer they get to rest on the sideline, maybe some of those injuries don't happen. We just need to play better on offense and score more points when they're there."

As Mayfield notes, the Buccaneers are monitoring injuries to defensive starters Lavonte David, Devin White, Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis, so they may be relying on even more young players in Indianapolis than usual. Last week in San Francisco, seven different rookies saw action on offense for Tampa Bay. If that's the case, the Buccaneers will need those new contributors to step up in order to get back on the winning track in Week 12.

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Sunday, November 26, 1:00 p.m. ET

Lucas Oil Stadium (capacity: 63,000)

Indianapolis, Indiana

Television: CBS (Local WTSP Channel 10)

TV Broadcast Team: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Amanda Renner (reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers have won three of their last four games against Indianapolis to nearly even the all-time series. The Colts still hold an 8-7 edge and are 5-3 in games played in Indy, though the Buccaneers won there in 2021 for their first road win in the head-to-head battle since 1997.

Since realignment and the implementation of a new scheduling format in 2002, the Bucs and Colts have met every four years, as is the case with all AFC opponents. However, the introduction of the 17th game to the schedule in 2021 means more opportunities for interconference play and the Bucs' first game under that umbrella was in Indianapolis that same year. It was, as has been the case quite frequently in this series, a high-scoring affair, with the Bucs rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to leave with a last-minute 38-31 victory. Leonard Fournette became just the third player in franchise history to score four touchdowns in a single game, getting in three times on the ground and once through the air. The last one was a 28-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds remaining, which was followed by a game-ending interception by Pierre Desir.

The Bucs and Colts had also met in another high-scoring thriller two years earlier, with Tampa Bay taking that one, 38-35, at Raymond James Stadium in 2019. The Bucs scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win it, with Jameis Winston finding Brett Perriman for the 12-yard game-winner with four minutes to go. Winston threw four touchdown passes on the day, including a 61-yarder to Mike Evans. Of the 15 games in the Bucs-Colts series, eight have featured at least one team scoring 30-plus points, including four in which both teams topped that mark.

The Colts' most recent win in the series was in 2015, a 25-12 decision in which Matt Hasselbeck threw a pair of touchdown passes to T.Y. Hilton. Prior to that, the Buccaneers prevailed in a Monday Night Football showcase in 2011, with LeGarrette Blount's 35-yard touchdown run, part of a 127-yard outing, provided the winning points with just over three minutes to play. That was the barest minimum of Monday Night Football revenge for another prime time game eight years earlier that ranks among the unhappiest of Buccaneer evenings. More on that below.

Both teams found great success with Tony Dungy as their head coach. Dungy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for a career that was split almost evenly between the Buccaneers and the Colts. He got his first head job in Tampa in 1996 and quickly turned around a team that hadn't been in the playoffs since the early '80s, leading the Bucs to four postseason berths in six seasons. Dungy then took over as the head coach in Indianapolis and led that team to seven straight seasons with double-digit wins and a Super Bowl championship following the 2006 season.

The Buccaneers and Colts also impacted each other's drafts twice in a six-year span with two trades that were very similar in shape and scope though in opposite directions. In 1990, the buccaneers traded a first-round pick in the 1992 draft to Indianapolis for quarterback Chris Chandler, which eventually led to the Colts having the first two picks in that draft. In the end, that didn't work out too well for Indy as the two picks, Steve Emtman and Quentin Coryatt, failed to live up to those selections. In 1995, it was the other way around, as the Buccaneers sent quarterback Craig Erickson to Indianapolis in exchange for a first-round pick, this one in the 1996 draft. Tampa Bay got better results with that deal, using the pick on Marcus Jones, who developed into a good pass-rushing defensive end for several years.