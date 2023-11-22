Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 

The Buccaneers will face the Colts on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Nov 22, 2023 at 03:04 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

In continuation of their hunt for a third-straight NFC South title, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium. At 4-6, the Bucs are one game behind the New Orleans Saints in the division race and hope Sunday can catapult them forward. The 5-5 Colts are coming off a bye week and a two-win stretch prior to the allotted rest period against both the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots. In a crowded AFC race, Indianapolis sits at third place in the AFC South, and it will look to continue an upward trend against the Bucs in a quest for a Wild Card berth. The final stretch of games is underway, and Sunday will likely mark a critical turning point for both teams. Here is how to view the action this weekend:

Matchup

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Watch

  • Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Network: CBS
  • Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), Amanda Renner (reporter)

Listen Live

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: 98ROCK - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

  • SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App (on iOS)

  • BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
  • DAYTONA BEACH: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • ENGLEWOOD: WENG 1530 AM 98.1/107.5 FM
  • FT MYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
  • MELBOURNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
  • ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
  • PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
  • SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Satellite Radio

NFL +

Tickets

International

  • In Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg, the game will be streamed on NFL Game Pass.

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 

