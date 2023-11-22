How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 

In continuation of their hunt for a third-straight NFC South title, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium. At 4-6, the Bucs are one game behind the New Orleans Saints in the division race and hope Sunday can catapult them forward. The 5-5 Colts are coming off a bye week and a two-win stretch prior to the allotted rest period against both the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots. In a crowded AFC race, Indianapolis sits at third place in the AFC South, and it will look to continue an upward trend against the Bucs in a quest for a Wild Card berth. The final stretch of games is underway, and Sunday will likely mark a critical turning point for both teams. Here is how to view the action this weekend: