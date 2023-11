In Case You Missed It: November 17, 2023

104 / 115

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52, Safety Ryan Neal #23, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7, Safety Christian Izien #29, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers