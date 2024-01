In Case You Missed It: January 19, 2024

192 / 220

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers