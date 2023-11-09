2023 Game Preview: Titans-Buccaneers, Week 10

After consecutive road losses that came down to the final seconds in the fourth quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are returning home in hopes of snapping a four-game losing streak. Winless since the bye week after a 3-1 start, the 3-5 Buccaneers have dropped from first place in the NFC South to 1.5 games behind the New Orleans Saints, but they still have more than half of the season left to get back in the race.

Joining the Buccaneers on Sunday is the Tennessee Titans, another 3-5 team that has struggled of late, dropping three of their last four. However, the Titans have reason for optimism as they begin one of the most significant transitions in any team's trajectory: Will Levis, the 33rd overall pick in this year's draft, has been named the team's starting quarterback going forward, even as incumbent Ryan Tannehill returns from an ankle injury. Levis has started the last two games, helping to beat Atlanta 28-23 before last Thursday's 20-16 loss at Pittsburgh. He got the call as the permanent starter thanks to a very encouraging debut and a decent follow-up; overall, he has completed 60.3% of his passes for 250 yards per game, four touchdowns and one interception, leading to a 96.4 passer rating so far.

The Buccaneers made their own tectonic shift at quarterback to start the 2023 season in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement. Baker Mayfield signed on to compete with third-year man Kyle Trask for the starting job, won that competition and has had an impressive first half of the season for Tampa Bay. After throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns without a pick in last week's loss in Houston, Mayfield has completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,865 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has shown an impressive ability to make plays when the defense puts pressure on him, and he has gained the allegiance of his new teammates by absorbing punishment on scrambles at critical moments.

Mayfield's sharp work in Houston and some noticeable improvement in the run game helped the Buccaneers score a season-high 37 points but that only led to a different flavor of frustration. After three straight losses in which the defense played well enough to keep the team in games in which points were hard to come by, the offensive explosion against the Texans was negated by the 496 yards and 39 points allowed by the defense. As the Bucs seek to put together their first truly complete game since a 26-9 win in New Orleans in Week Four, they will work to prove that their Week Nine defensive performance was just an unfortunate anomaly.

"Move on," said cornerback Carlton Davis. "Move on to Tennessee, honestly. This league, whether you have a good or a bad game, time keeps going. There's another game coming up Sunday and we've got to prepare for that game. Whether it's a good or a bad game…If you had a good game [and] you want to carry that over, you probably lose the next game because you're not as hungry. If you lose that game and you carry that over, you probably lose [the next] game because you're still trying to carry over something that happened in the past. It's about what we're doing right now to be better on Sunday."

As the Buccaneers were quite obviously reminded on Sunday, that will still be a challenge even with the opposing team starting a rookie quarterback. The Bucs are expecting a very motivated opponent at Raymond James Stadium this weekend and another tough test as they try to get back in the win column. Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel has consistently gotten the most out of his roster, and the offense has some very dangerous weapons in running back Derrick Henry (601 rushing yards) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (564 receiving yards).

"Good opportunity this week against a team that plays extremely hard on defense," said Mayfield. "Obviously, Vrabel is a defensive guy. His mentality seeps throughout the whole team, but especially on defense. He's got those guys flying around. Then obviously they present their own issues on offense with 'D-Hop' and Derrick. I think Will Levis is playing pretty confident right now. I just got to watch that game last week on primetime. Yeah, a confident group. I think they're headed in the right direction, so we have to be ready for the challenge. Each week is a challenge for us, and we've got to handle it that way."

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

Tennessee holds a commanding 10-2 lead in the all-time series with Tampa Bay, though the Buccaneers' two wins in the head-to-head battle did take place in Tampa. The first was at Tampa Stadium in 1983 when the Titans were still in Houston and known as the Oilers. That was one of only two victories for the Buccaneers in 1983 and it came against a Houston team that would also finish the season 2-14. Jack Thompson had his best game in two seasons with the Bucs, tossing four touchdown passes, two to Kevin House and one each to Jim Obradovich and Adger Armstrong. The alliterative duo of Beasley Reece and Booker Reese combined to intercept Houston quarterback Oliver Luck three times.

The very first regular-season game in Buccaneers History was played in Houston's famous Astrodome on September 12, 1976. That was a 20-0 defeat at the hands of the Oilers, which began a 26-game losing streak that stretched into December of the next season. The Bucs also lost in Houston three more times between 1980 and 1995 and have since made three unsuccessful trips to Nashville in 2001, 2003 and 2011. Since the second Houston team began play in 2002 and the league adopted its current scheduling format of rotating divisional matchups, the Bucs and Titans have been regular opponents every four years, alternating game locations.

The Bucs other win over the Titans was at Raymond James Stadium in 2007 and it was a tight one, with Matt Bryant's 43-yard field goal with 11 seconds left providing the winning points in a 13-10 decision. The Bucs' only touchdown was a 69-yard completion from Jeff Garcia to Joey Galloway, which the Titans matched on a LenDale White two-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. The most recent game in Tampa between the two teams was the 2015 season opener, which means it was also the shared debut of quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, picked first and second in that year's draft by the Buccaneers and Titans, respectively. Mariota's squad got the upper hand that day in a 42-14 victory at Raymond James Stadium.

Overall, the most recent game between the Bucs and Titans was in 2019, with Tennessee recording a 27-23 win at home. This one also featured Jameis Winston, who threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns but was also picked off twice, while the Titans had moved on to Ryan Tannehill under center. Tannehill threw three touchdown passes and was not intercepted. Two Mike Evans scoring catches put the Bucs up by a touchdown early in the third quarter but Tennessee scored the final 10 points as Tampa Bay's last three drives ended in a fumble, a turnover on downs and an interception.