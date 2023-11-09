2023 Game Preview: Titans-Buccaneers, Week 10

After consecutive road losses that came down to the final seconds in the fourth quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are returning home in hopes of snapping a four-game losing streak. Winless since the bye week after a 3-1 start, the 3-5 Buccaneers have dropped from first place in the NFC South to 1.5 games behind the New Orleans Saints, but they still have more than half of the season left to get back in the race.
Joining the Buccaneers on Sunday is the Tennessee Titans, another 3-5 team that has struggled of late, dropping three of their last four. However, the Titans have reason for optimism as they begin one of the most significant transitions in any team's trajectory: Will Levis, the 33rd overall pick in this year's draft, has been named the team's starting quarterback going forward, even as incumbent Ryan Tannehill returns from an ankle injury. Levis has started the last two games, helping to beat Atlanta 28-23 before last Thursday's 20-16 loss at Pittsburgh. He got the call as the permanent starter thanks to a very encouraging debut and a decent follow-up; overall, he has completed 60.3% of his passes for 250 yards per game, four touchdowns and one interception, leading to a 96.4 passer rating so far.
The Buccaneers made their own tectonic shift at quarterback to start the 2023 season in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement. Baker Mayfield signed on to compete with third-year man Kyle Trask for the starting job, won that competition and has had an impressive first half of the season for Tampa Bay. After throwing for 265 yards and two touchdowns without a pick in last week's loss in Houston, Mayfield has completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,865 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has shown an impressive ability to make plays when the defense puts pressure on him, and he has gained the allegiance of his new teammates by absorbing punishment on scrambles at critical moments.
Mayfield's sharp work in Houston and some noticeable improvement in the run game helped the Buccaneers score a season-high 37 points but that only led to a different flavor of frustration. After three straight losses in which the defense played well enough to keep the team in games in which points were hard to come by, the offensive explosion against the Texans was negated by the 496 yards and 39 points allowed by the defense. As the Bucs seek to put together their first truly complete game since a 26-9 win in New Orleans in Week Four, they will work to prove that their Week Nine defensive performance was just an unfortunate anomaly.
"Move on," said cornerback Carlton Davis. "Move on to Tennessee, honestly. This league, whether you have a good or a bad game, time keeps going. There's another game coming up Sunday and we've got to prepare for that game. Whether it's a good or a bad game…If you had a good game [and] you want to carry that over, you probably lose the next game because you're not as hungry. If you lose that game and you carry that over, you probably lose [the next] game because you're still trying to carry over something that happened in the past. It's about what we're doing right now to be better on Sunday."
As the Buccaneers were quite obviously reminded on Sunday, that will still be a challenge even with the opposing team starting a rookie quarterback. The Bucs are expecting a very motivated opponent at Raymond James Stadium this weekend and another tough test as they try to get back in the win column. Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel has consistently gotten the most out of his roster, and the offense has some very dangerous weapons in running back Derrick Henry (601 rushing yards) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (564 receiving yards).
"Good opportunity this week against a team that plays extremely hard on defense," said Mayfield. "Obviously, Vrabel is a defensive guy. His mentality seeps throughout the whole team, but especially on defense. He's got those guys flying around. Then obviously they present their own issues on offense with 'D-Hop' and Derrick. I think Will Levis is playing pretty confident right now. I just got to watch that game last week on primetime. Yeah, a confident group. I think they're headed in the right direction, so we have to be ready for the challenge. Each week is a challenge for us, and we've got to handle it that way."
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
Tennessee holds a commanding 10-2 lead in the all-time series with Tampa Bay, though the Buccaneers' two wins in the head-to-head battle did take place in Tampa. The first was at Tampa Stadium in 1983 when the Titans were still in Houston and known as the Oilers. That was one of only two victories for the Buccaneers in 1983 and it came against a Houston team that would also finish the season 2-14. Jack Thompson had his best game in two seasons with the Bucs, tossing four touchdown passes, two to Kevin House and one each to Jim Obradovich and Adger Armstrong. The alliterative duo of Beasley Reece and Booker Reese combined to intercept Houston quarterback Oliver Luck three times.
The very first regular-season game in Buccaneers History was played in Houston's famous Astrodome on September 12, 1976. That was a 20-0 defeat at the hands of the Oilers, which began a 26-game losing streak that stretched into December of the next season. The Bucs also lost in Houston three more times between 1980 and 1995 and have since made three unsuccessful trips to Nashville in 2001, 2003 and 2011. Since the second Houston team began play in 2002 and the league adopted its current scheduling format of rotating divisional matchups, the Bucs and Titans have been regular opponents every four years, alternating game locations.
The Bucs other win over the Titans was at Raymond James Stadium in 2007 and it was a tight one, with Matt Bryant's 43-yard field goal with 11 seconds left providing the winning points in a 13-10 decision. The Bucs' only touchdown was a 69-yard completion from Jeff Garcia to Joey Galloway, which the Titans matched on a LenDale White two-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. The most recent game in Tampa between the two teams was the 2015 season opener, which means it was also the shared debut of quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, picked first and second in that year's draft by the Buccaneers and Titans, respectively. Mariota's squad got the upper hand that day in a 42-14 victory at Raymond James Stadium.
Overall, the most recent game between the Bucs and Titans was in 2019, with Tennessee recording a 27-23 win at home. This one also featured Jameis Winston, who threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns but was also picked off twice, while the Titans had moved on to Ryan Tannehill under center. Tannehill threw three touchdown passes and was not intercepted. Two Mike Evans scoring catches put the Bucs up by a touchdown early in the third quarter but Tennessee scored the final 10 points as Tampa Bay's last three drives ended in a fumble, a turnover on downs and an interception.
The first time the Bucs played the Titans after their move to Nashville was in 2001. This one was in Tennessee, and the visitors rallied to tie it at 28-28 when Brad Johnson threw touchdown passes to Jacquez Green and Dave Moore in the final five minutes of regulation. The Bucs won the coin toss to start overtime but a penalty on the kickoff return forced them to start at their own nine and a three-and-out followed by a 37-yard net punt allowed Tennessee to start on the plus side of midfield. From there, all it took was a 14-yard pass from Steve McNair to Drew Bennett to get Joe Nedney in range for the game-winning 49-yard field goal.
View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 11/8/2023.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
- Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who signed with the Titans as an unrestricted free agent this past spring, played his first four NFL seasons in Tampa after being selected with a second-round pick in the 2019 draft. He played in 67 games as a Buccaneer, playoffs included, and recorded 10 total interceptions. During the Buccaneers' run to the Super Bowl championship after the 2020 season, Murphy-Bunting became the first player in team history to intercept a pass in three straight playoff games.
- Pat O'Hara, Tennessee's passing game analyst for the past two seasons, first entered the NFL as a 10th-round draft pick by the Buccaneers out of USC in 1991, though he never played for the team. Another member of the Titans' coaching staff, Offensive Assistant Mike Sullivan, did suit up for the Buccaneers as an offensive lineman, after being selected in the sixth round of the same draft. Sullivan played 48 games with four starts for the Buccaneers.
- Lori Locust is in her fifth season as a coach in the NFL, currently serving as the Titans defensive quality control coach. Locust was the Buccaneers' assistant defensive line coach for the previous four seasons and won a Super Bowl ring with the team in 2020.
- Buccaneers lineman Aaron Stinnie, who has started the last two games at right guard, first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2018. He played in one game for Tennessee as a rookie and then three more in 2019 before waived in November and claimed by the Buccaneers. Stinnie has played in 18 games for Tampa Bay with three starts in the regular season. In 2020, Stinnie started the Bucs' last three playoff games after an injury to Alex Cappa, including Super Bowl LV.
- Buccaneers Assistant Secondary Coach Rashad Johnson played eight seasons as a safety in the NFL, the first seven with the Arizona Cardinals. He finished his playing career with the Titans in 2016, starting seven games.
- Tom Moore, the senior offensive assistant on Tampa Bay's coaching staff, can include Tennessee as one of the stops during his 45 years of coaching in the NFL. Moore was an offensive consultant for the Titans in 2012.
- After wrapping up a 12-year playing career as a tight end in the NFL last season with the Vikings, Luke Stocker returned to one of his former teams to begin his coaching career, as he is in his first year as Tennessee's offensive assistant. Stocker began his NFL career as a fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2011. He played six full seasons in Tampa and an additional nine games in 2017 before being waived midseason. He then signed with the Titans to finish that season and remained in Tennessee for the 2018 campaign.
- Kicker Nick Folk is in his 16th NFL season but his first with the Titans after he was traded to Tennessee by the Patriots in late August. Folk also made a stop in Tampa in 2017. He started that season as the Buccaneers' kicker but played in only four games before landing on injured reserve due to tendinitis in his left knee. Folk made six of 11 field goal tries and seven of nine extra point attempts during his brief stint with the Bucs.
ADDITIONAL 2023 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
- Todd Bowles enters his second season as the Bucs' head coach with a new offensive coordinator on his staff. Former Seahawks Quarterbacks Coach Dave Canales takes over for Byron Leftwich, who spent four seasons in that role, the first three under Head Coach Bruce Arians. Canales helped quarterback Geno Smith go from journeyman to the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 and has roots in the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay systems.
- The Buccaneers made a number of other changes to Bowles' staff after the 2022 season, bringing in George Edwards (a former Vikings defensive coordinator) to coach outside linebackers, Brad Idzik to tutor wide receivers, and Skip Peete to take over the running backs room. David Raih and Jordan Somerville also joined the team as senior offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach, respectively. With the arrival of Edwards, defensive Pass Game Coordinator Larry Foote switched from the outside linebacker room to the inside linebacker group. Thaddeus Lewis, who spent the previous two seasons as an assistant wide receivers coach, was promoted to quarterbacks coach.
- After winning a Super Bowl and two division titles over the past three years, the Buccaneers saw an era come to an end when quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement in late January. To move on at the game's most critical position, the Buccaneers brought in former number-one overall draft pick Baker Mayfield to compete with 2021 second-round selection Kyle Trask. Former Ram John Wolford was also added for experienced depth in the quarterback room. Mayfield was named the opening-day starter by Bowles between the second and third preseason games in August.
- After largely "keeping the band together" for the 2021-22 seasons after their Super Bowl LV victory, the Buccaneers parted ways with a number of prominent players in 2023. Donovan Smith, who occupied the Bucs' starting left tackle spot for eight seasons, was released in March, as were tight end Cameron Brate, running back Leonard Fournette and kicker Ryan Succop. Safety Mike Edwards, quarterback Blaine Gabbert, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, safety Keanu Neal, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and tackle Josh Wells all found new homes in free agency while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receiver Julio Jones, outside linebacker Carl Nassib, tight end Kyle Rudolph and safety Logan Ryan were not re-signed.
Titans:
- After parting ways with former General Manager Jon Robinson last December, the Titans waited until after the season to fill that position, eventually tabbing Ran Carthon of the 49ers. Carthon had spent two seasons as San Francisco's director of player personnel and five as the director of pro personnel. Carthon then brought on a pair of assistant general managers, one to focus on strategy and one to focus on personnel. Longtime Packers staffer Chad Brinker was brought in to handle the former, which includes analytics and salary cap management, and Anthony Robinson came over after 15 years with the Falcons to handle the latter, which includes overseeing the pro and college scouting staffs.
- Tennessee also recently parted ways with one of their longtime standouts on the field, as two-time first-team All Pro safety Kevin Byard was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on October 23, a little more than a week before the NFL's trade deadline. The Eagles sent back safety Terrell Edmunds plus fifth and sixth-round draft picks.
- The Titans made some changes to their coaching staff after Carthon's arrival. Former Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was fired and the team promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to that position. To fill Kelly's former role, the Titans hired Charles London off of the Falcons' staff. Justin Outten, who had spent the 2022 season as the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator, also joined Mike Vrabel's staff as the run game coordinator/running backs coach. Jason Houghtaling came aboard as the new offensive line coach and Chris Harris joined the staff as the defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach.
- The Titans released a number of established veteran players during the 2023 offseason, including kicker Randy Bullock, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, center Ben Jones and tackle Taylor Lewan. Lewan had struggled with injuries over the previous three seasons and has not signed with another team since being released, but he was a three-time Pro Bowler for the Titans, starting 100 games over his nine-year tenure.
- Tennessee may be in the midst of a transition from one franchise quarterback to another. With Ryan Tannehill sidelined by an ankle injury, rookie Will Levis – whom the Titans drafted with the 33rd-overall pick in April – has started the last two games. Levis had a stunning debut, throwing four touchdown passes and no interceptions in a 28-23 win over Atlanta in Week Eight. His second start wasn't as successful, as he tossed an interception and no picks in a 20-16 Thursday night loss to Pittsburgh in Week Nine.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
- Wide receiver Mike Evans recorded his fifth touchdown reception of the season against Buffalo in Week Eight, giving him 86 in his career, which ties for the 17th most in NFL history. One more and he would tie Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Reed for 16th place. Two more would move him into a tie for 15th place with another Hall of Famer, Don Maynard.
- Wide receiver Chris Godwin grabbed his first touchdown catch in Buffalo, which allowed him to tie Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles for third in team history in terms of total TDs scored and tie Cameron Brate for third in team history in touchdown receptions. Godwin currently has 34 touchdowns on his resume (33 receiving and one rushing), while Giles has 34, all receiving, and Brate has 33, all receiving. His next TD would break those ties.
- LB Lavonte David has 50 tackles over the Bucs' four three games, which has pushed his career total to 1,422. He needs just seven more tackles to pass Hall of Fame cornerback Rondé Barber (1,428) for second place on the Bucs' all-time list.
- David has had at least 11 tackles in each of the last four game. If he can hit double digits in tackles for the fifth time in a row he will be the first Buccaneer to do so in five straight games since the tackle became an official statistic in 2001.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
- Head Coach Todd Bowles onhe got over playing poorly when he was a player: "You watch [the tape] – you've got to watch it. That's the hard truth. Then you've got to look in the mirror – you've got to look at yourself in the mirror, as a player or as a coach. You've got to go back to basics – are you doing the things you needed to do? Are you doing everything the right way? Are you fundamentally sound? Are you preparing yourself for the game? If somebody just kicked your butt, you can live with it. When you do things you know you can do better and you've done a million times, that's when you go back to basics and you start over again. It happens to everybody. It was our clunker game and we had one.
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield on RB Rachaad White's contributions in the passing attack: "It's vital for the backs to be able to have these checkdowns and stuff in the pass game. Then when you can feature them in different formations and things like that, that's when you really become dangerous. I think the best example to your question is just that short little stick route he ran in the red zone. It was third-and-whatever, he catches it, splits a couple of guys and almost scores a touchdown, but gets the first down to set up first-and-goal. Those are the things – the hidden yardage when you can catch a ball, get straight up field, drop step and get vertical… he's got a knack for making people miss, but on that one, he got north and south. He understands what he needs to get done."
- Cornerback Carlton Davis on if he views the game in Houston as a singular 'blip' on the radar, in terms of not playing well: "It was a bad game. We just had a breakdown game. We are a much better group, I'm a much better player, we're a much better defense than what we displayed on Sunday. Like I said, it hurts. It's something that you can never really forget about – even maybe a year from now, I'll probably have a nightmare like, 'Woah, that happened.' Because it did. It hurts because we have those standards, we have the way we carry ourselves as a defense. That's why it hurts so bad."
- Wide receiver Chris Godwin on what started clicking for the offense: "I think we are just still working on it. I think we are able to execute a little bit better. It helped having the field position that we did, especially, [when] we [had] a turnover on the first possession by the defense [and] that set us up. We [had] a field goal there, I wish we could have [had] seven, but I think it just started us off right. We had a couple [of] big penalties for us that went our way that put us in a good field position, but I think overall, our execution was just better in the redzone. I think we were like 4-for-5 with touchdowns, and that's just going to be big for us, so hopefully we can just springboard that, build some confidence, and make that a thing."
- Bowles on the pass rush not being as productive as he'd like: "Some of them are disrupting the quarterback. Sometimes the ball comes out and it's just your luck – when you beat a guy and the ball comes out. We can rush the passer better. It's not so much the sacks I'm worried about, as it is the quarterback disruption. We can all be better. We needed to be better last game, we can be better this week."