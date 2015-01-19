Today in Bucs History: "Super Bowl Bound"

Originally posted: January 19, 2003*

The rock cracked on Sunday. The rock cracked and the Vet crumbled…and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl dreams came true.

'Pound the rock,' Bucs Head Coach Jon Gruden told his team every week of this magical 2002 season. Keep pounding and eventually it will shatter. On Sunday in the final NFL contest in venerable Veterans Stadium, the 2002 NFC Championship Game, the Bucs cleaved the rock apart. One more blow will shatter it.

A huge, craggy, white rock sat in the middle of the Bucs locker room at Veterans Stadium on Sunday, there to welcome the Buccaneers back into the warmth after their 27-10 victory over the hosting Philadelphia Eagles in sub-freezing temperatures. The symbolic hunk of minerals had made the trip with the team to Philly, where the Bucs were not supposed to be able to win.

But win they did, thanks to an inspired effort from the league's top-ranked defense and enough big plays in the passing game to pick up 259 yards through the air. The result is the first Super Bowl berth in team history and a date next week against the winner of Sunday night's AFC Championship Game between the Tennessee Titans and the Oakland Raiders. NOTES:

- Martin Gramatica's 48-yard field goal in the first quarter was the longest three-pointer in Buccaneer playoff history.

WR Joe Jurevicius' 71-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter was the second-longest reception in Buccaneer postseason history. The longest ever for Tampa Bay was a 75-yarder by Jimmie Giles at Dallas on 1/2/82.

Not only was CB Ronde Barber's 92-yard interception return the longest by a Buc in their postseason history, it was the first one to result in a touchdown.

The Bucs became the seventh road team in the last six years to win in a conference championship game.

The win was the first ever by Tampa Bay on the road in the playoffs. It was just the second by the team in a game played under 40 degrees, the first coming last month at Chicago. The kickoff temperature was 27 degrees, with a wind-chill of 16.

On one level, Sunday's victory avenged a string of recent Buccaneer losses in the Vet, including Wild Card playoff defeats that ended the past two seasons. However, this game was more about the future than the past – Bucs like CB Ronde Barber insisted during the week that the showdown in Philadelphia was merely a stepping stone to the team's ultimate goal of an NFL championship.

The Bucs will return to Tampa Sunday evening, then fly out to San Diego Monday afternoon for the beginning of Super Bowl XXXVII week.

Early on, it looked as if it would be the Bucs who would crack, as Philadelphia had the lead and a delirious crowd before the game was a minute old. Brian Mitchell, the most prolific return man in league history, took the opening kickoff 70 yards to the Bucs' 26 and RB Duce Staley ran it in for a 20-yard touchdown two plays later.

The momentum turned before the quarter was over, however, thanks to one Buccaneer who almost didn't make it to the game.

WR Joe Jurevicius missed all of the week's practices and the team's charter flight to Philadelphia on Friday to stay with his wife and newborn son, who arrived a month early. He rejoined the team on Saturday and on Sunday, with the Bucs facing a third-and-two at their own 24 and trailing 7-3, he caught a short pass over the middle, out-ran LB Carlos Emmons and got to the left sideline. Just as it looked like he would run out of bounds with a healthy, 30-yard gain, Jurevicius turned upfield and ran all the way down to the five for a 71-yard gain. FB Mike Alstott scored two plays later on a one-yard run and the Bucs would never trail again.

There were some tense moments in the fourth quarter when QB Donovan McNabb, his team trailing by 10, made several amazing plays on scrambles to give Philly a first down at the Bucs' 10. That's when the Bucs' defense rose again for the game-deciding play. Just after escaping several near-sacks to hit WR Antonio Freeman at the 10, McNabb tried to hit Freeman on and out and instead found CB Ronde Barber, who cut in front of the play for an interception and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown.