Tom Brady Dishes on Looking Ahead | Brianna's Blitz 

Sabbatical?

"I think for me, absolutely. Decompression is important. You are on this really crazy treadmill/hamster wheel for a long time – loving the moment and loving the journey – but at the same time, it is a daily fight…I want to be great at what I do and even talking last week to the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start my FOX opportunity in the fall of 2024 and something that is great for me, so it takes time to learn and to be great at what I want to do, become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything. I think when people really bet on me and I think one thing about my career, whether it was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signed in free agency with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed. I never wanted to let people down and I think my biggest motivator was that so even in the future, I want to be great at what I do and that takes time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving…"

Self-reflection of film reveals what?

"I think the torture of that is I see all the flaws, to be honest. I probably look at a lot of other people and think, 'Wow, look at how amazing they are and how incredible they have performed under pressure.' For me, from my own perspective, I don't see myself that way. I see, 'Gosh what could I have done better, agh that throw sucked, agh that was the wrong read, agh why did I call that play,' and I think that is the agonizing part about being an athlete. I think that is part of the reason why you continue to reach and dig deep because you only see the flaws and you want to make those flaws better and you realize that you are never a finished product, and you want to improve and to learn…I always strive to be a little bit better and people around me pushed me to be the best I could be. I think so much of the enjoyment and the fulfillment comes in the journey and not necessarily, 'Oh I got there that one time' or 'I got there 10 times.' It is the pursuit of that and the practice, the meetings, all those things were really what I enjoyed on this journey and not just the outcome of a game."