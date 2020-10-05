Captain Comeback Makes Buccaneer Debut

Miscellaneous Notes:

· The Buccaneers' defense held the Chargers to 46 rushing yards, a week after giving up just 42 yards on the ground in Denver. That marks the first time since the 2007 season that the Buccaneers have held two straight opponents to under 50 rushing yards. Tampa Bay gave up 23 rushing yards to Arizona on Nov. 4, 2007, then 49 to Atlanta on Nov. 18, 2007 (with a bye week in between).

· Devin White recovered the fumble that Ndamukong Suh forced just before halftime on Sunday. White, who started his NFL career as a first-round draft pick last year, now has five fumble recoveries, which is tied with Cincinnati's Vonn Bell for the most in the league since the start of 2014.

· OLB Shaq Barrett had one of the Buccaneers' two sacks of Justin Herbert on Sunday. His 22.5 sacks since the start of the 2019 season are the most by any player in the NFL. Arizona's Chandler Jones is second with 20.0.

· S Jordan Whitehead had the Buccaneers' other sack Sunday, the second straight game he has taken donw the quarterback. Both Whitehead and Winfield are tied for the NFL lead among defensive backs with 2.0 sacks this season. Three other NFL DBs have 2.0 sacks so far: Seattle S Jamal Adams, Jets S Marcus Maye and Pittsburgh CB Mike Hilton.