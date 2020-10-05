Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Captain Comeback Makes Buccaneer Debut

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers back from a 17-point deficit on Sunday, giving him a record 34th comeback win from a double-digit deficit

Oct 05, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

dcThumbnailTemplate

Tampa Bay fans were thrilled when the G.O.A.T. put on a Buccaneers helmet for the first time. It got even better on Sunday when he put on his cape.

Tom Brady earned the ultimate "G.O.A.T." nickname during his 20 seasons of nearly uninterrupted winning and six Super Bowl titles in New England. Along the way, he picked up a few other alternate monikers, including "Comeback Kid" or "Captain Comeback." Given that he just became the oldest quarterback ever to throw five touchdown passes in a game, the one without the word "Kid" in it seems more appropriate at the moment.

Brady captained his first big comeback as a Buccaneer in Week Four, leading the Buccaneers back from a 24-7 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 38-31. That tied for the second-biggest hole the Bucs have ever climbed out of to win a game. Before Sunday, Tampa Bay had lost the last 27 times it trailed in a game by more than 10 points.

The Buccaneers did come back from a 10-point deficit last season to beat Indianapolis, 38-35, in Week 14. While that was an exciting anomaly, Brady has made comebacks of that sort relatively commonplace in his career. In fact, when one includes the playoffs, he averaged close to two such comebacks per season during his 19 years as the Patriots' starter, and that included one season in which he only played a single game.

Simply put, Tom Brady is the greatest producer of comeback wins in NFL history.

Most Comeback Wins from a Deficit of 10+ Points, NFL History, Regular Season and Postseason

Table inside Article
Quarterback Team(s) Comeback Wins
Tom Brady Buccaneers/Patriots 34
Peyton Manning Colts/Broncos 26
Drew Brees Chargers/Saints 24
Eli Manning Giants 20
Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 19

The victory also had significance for Brady in terms of his overall record of winning. He already owned the record for most wins by a starting quarterback, both regular season and postseason, but now he's been involved in more victories than any other player in the NFL's 101-year history. Before Sunday, Brady was tied with his former teammate, kicker Adam Vinatieri for the most appearances in a regular-season win; now he's got the top spot for himself.

Most Games Played in Victories, NFL History

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Position(s) Wins
Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers QB 222
Adam Vinatieri Patriots/Colts K 221
George Blanda 4 teams* QB/K/P 209
Gary Anderson 5 teams* K 201
Jerry Rice 49ers/Raiders/Seahawks WR 194

(* Blanda played for the Colts, Bears, Oilers and Raiders. Anderson played for the Steelers, Eagles, 49ers, Vikings and Titans.)

 The Buccaneers' comeback included three second-half touchdown passes, pushing Brady's total for the afternoon to five, which tied a franchise single-game record. Brady is the fifth Buccaneer quarterback to record a five-touchdown game, joining Steve DeBerg (vs. Atlanta, 9/13/87), Brad Johnson (vs. Minnesota, 11/3/02), Josh Freeman (vs. Seattle, 12/26/10) and Jameis Winston (at Philadelphia, 11/22/15). Brady joins Winston as the only Buccaneers ever to throw touchdowns to five different players in a single game, connecting with Cameron Brate, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, Scotty Miller and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

Brady also recorded his first 300-yard game as a Buccaneer, passing for 369 yards on 30 completions in 46 attempts. He joined DeBerg and Johnson as the only Bucs ever to combine 300-plus yards with five touchdown passes in a single game, and it was the seventh time in his remarkable career he's pulled off that feat. Only one quarterback has done it more often.

Most Games with 300+ Yards Passing and 5+ Touchdown Passes, NFL History

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Games
Drew Brees Chargers/Saints 9
Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers 7
Peyton Manning Colts/Broncos 7
Dan Marino Dolphins 6

Brady also caught his longtime rival Manning in another category, as Sunday's game was the 93rd time he's topped 300 yards in a game. Again, only Brees has more.

Most 300-Yard Passing Games, NFL History

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Games
Drew Brees Chargers/Saints 121
Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers 93
Peyton Manning Colts/Broncos 93
Philip Rivers Chargers/Colts 71
Matt Ryan Falcons 65

Brady has 11 touchdown passes through his first four games as a Buccaneer, tying Ryan Fitzpatrick (2018) for the most through the team's first four games of a season. Brady has narrowed the gap on Brees on the all-time leaderboard in that category, with the Saints superstar throwing eight touchdown passes so far this season. Brees has a three-TD lead on Brady all time.

Most Touchdown Passes, Regular Season, NFL History

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) TDs
Drew Brees Chargers/Saints 555
Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers 552
Peyton Manning Colts/Broncos 539
Brett Favre 4 teams* 508
Dan Marino Dolphins 420

(* Favre played for the Falcons, Packers, Jets and Vikings.)

Brady threw for 263 of his 369 yards after halftime in Sunday's win. Overall, the Buccaneers' offense produced 307 yards of offense after halftime against the Chargers, their seventh-highest second-half total ever.

Table inside Article
Opponent Date Yards Outcome
Rams 12/17/00 379 W, 38-35
Giants 11/18/18 339 L, 35-38
Bengals 10/28/18 333 L, 34-37
Rams 9/25/16 332 L, 32-37
Falcons 10/14/18 322 L, 29-34
Saints 10/21/12 311 L, 28-35
Chargers 10/4/20 307 W, 38-31
Rams 12/23/12 304 L, 13-28
Raiders 11/4/12 303 W, 42-32
Bears 12/27/15 299 L, 21-26

Two of the players who caught Brady touchdown passes on Sunday are among the best at doing just that in franchise history. Mike Evans padded his all-time lead in that category while Cam Brate broke his way into the top four. Brate ranks second in team history among tight ends in touchdown receptions.

Most Touchdown Receptions, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Seasons TDs
Mike Evans WR 2014-2020 53
Jimmie Giles TE 1978-86 34
Kevin House WR 1980-86 31
Cameron Brate TE 2014-20 28
Joey Galloway WR 2004-08 28

Evans' six-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter gave him five scores on the season, which are the most in the NFL through the first quarter of the season (prior to Monday night's games).

Most Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2020

Table inside Article
Player Team TDs
Mike Evans Buccaneers 5
Mark Andrews Ravens 4
Tyler Lockett Seahawks 4
Calvin Ridley Falcons 4
Adam Thielen Vikings 4

Evans has at least one score in every game this season and also caught a touchdown pass in the 2019 season final against Atlanta. That means he is riding a streak of five consecutive games with at least one touchdown catch, which is the longest such streak in franchise history.

Evans' early touchdown surge in 2020 has also moved him up the leaderboard in terms of scoring catches since he entered the league in 2014. From 2014-20, only Antonio Brown, who is currently not on an NFL roster, has more touchdown catches than Evans.

Most TD Receptions, NFL, 2014-20

Table inside Article
Player Teams(s) TDs
Antonio Brown Steelers/Patriots 60
Mike Evans Buccaneers 53
DeAndre Hopkins Texans/Cardinals 52
Odell Beckham Giants/Browns 51
Davante Adams Packers 46

Miscellaneous Notes:

·    The Buccaneers' defense held the Chargers to 46 rushing yards, a week after giving up just 42 yards on the ground in Denver. That marks the first time since the 2007 season that the Buccaneers have held two straight opponents to under 50 rushing yards. Tampa Bay gave up 23 rushing yards to Arizona on Nov. 4, 2007, then 49 to Atlanta on Nov. 18, 2007 (with a bye week in between).

·    Devin White recovered the fumble that Ndamukong Suh forced just before halftime on Sunday. White, who started his NFL career as a first-round draft pick last year, now has five fumble recoveries, which is tied with Cincinnati's Vonn Bell for the most in the league since the start of 2014.

·    OLB Shaq Barrett had one of the Buccaneers' two sacks of Justin Herbert on Sunday. His 22.5 sacks since the start of the 2019 season are the most by any player in the NFL. Arizona's Chandler Jones is second with 20.0.

·    S Jordan Whitehead had the Buccaneers' other sack Sunday, the second straight game he has taken donw the quarterback. Both Whitehead and Winfield are tied for the NFL lead among defensive backs with 2.0 sacks this season. Three other NFL DBs have 2.0 sacks so far: Seattle S Jamal Adams, Jets S Marcus Maye and Pittsburgh CB Mike Hilton.

·    RB Ronald Jones led the Buccaneers with 111 rushing yards, recording the second 100-yard game of his career. RB Leonard Fournette also had a 100-yard game in the Buccaneers' win over Carolina in Week Two. This is the first time since 2014 that Tampa Bay has had two different running backs record a 100-yard game in the same season. Bobby Rainey and Doug Martin both pulled off the feat that season.

Related Content

news

Jason Pierre-Paul Keeps Streak Alive

Data Crunch: Bucs OLB Jason Pierre-Paul has the NFL's longest active streak of games with a QB sack…Also Mike Evans did something only seen two other teams in league history
news

Devin White Leads Defensive Charge | Data Crunch

Data Crunch: Off to a fast start, second-year LB Devin White has matched a feat accomplished 20 years ago by Hall-of-Famer Derrick Brooks…Plus, Leonard Fournette makes franchise history and much more
news

Tom Brady's Three Total TDs a New High for Buc Debuts

Data Crunch: Tom Brady and Drew Brees added to their record passing totals in Sunday's season opener while Lavonte David continued to be among the league's best in tackles behind the line of scrimmage
news

Breshad Perriman's Stretch Run was Unprecedented

Bucs WR Breshad Perriman finished 2019 on a tear, leading the league in several categories over the last five weeks and even accomplishing something that Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have not yet done
news

Chris Godwin, Mike Evans Chased History Together in 2019

Data Crunch: Tampa Bay WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are headed to the Pro Bowl after a fall of chasing individual records and milestones and also combining for some rare feats
news

Bucs' 2019 Run Defense Among Best of All Time

Data Crunch: Tampa Bay finished the season allowing just 73.8 rushing yards per game, the lowest total by any team in nearly a decade and one of the stingiest marks in NFL history
news

Bucs' Rookie Corners Pacing the NFL

Data Crunch: Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting form the NFL's top rookie intercepting duo and a number of NFL defenders recorded notable achievements in Saturday's game
news

Jameis Winston, Shaq Barrett Enter Uncharted Territory

Jameis Winston accomplished an NFL first in Sunday's win over Detroit while Shaq Barrett tied a franchise record and continued his quest to be the first Buccaneer ever to lead the NFL in sacks.
news

Jameis Winston's Output Against Colts Nearly Unprecedented

Data Crunch: Jameis Winston became just the third player in NFL history to pull off a certain combination of achievements on Sunday, plus more from yet another 38-35 Bucs finish.
news

Shaq Barrett Closes In On Sapp and Rice

Data Crunch: With yet another multi-sack game on Sunday, OLB Shaq Barrett hit the season's three-quarter pole within shouting distance of the team's single-season record in that category
news

Chris Godwin, Mike Evans Pull Off Quadruple Double

Data Crunch: Buccaneer wideouts Chris Godwin and Mike Evans each cracked 1,000 receiving yards on the season during Sunday's game, in the process mounting some very rare accomplishments

Advertising