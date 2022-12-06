Tom Brady Remains the Comeback King

Pro Football Reference, the invaluable research site, has a page for every player in the NFL and each one includes a header full of biographical data. One of the listings in each header, when applicable, is a player's nickname(s). For former Falcons running back Craig Heyward, for instance, the site identifies him as "Iron Head." Billy Johnson is listed as "White Shoes." Et cetera.

Tom Brady is gifted by PFR with a long list of nicknames, some of which you would expect – "TB12," "GOAT" – and some of which are headscratchers – "The Pharaoh?" "Sir?"

And then there's "Comeback Kid." The "kid" part seems a little out of place for the 45-year-old phenom, but there's nothing anachronistic about the "comeback" part. At an age at which every other quarterback in NFL history combined has thrown two touchdown passes, Brady did that in the span of three minutes on Monday night to gift the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a season-saving 17-16 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It was a comeback for the ages, and the ageless.

In fact, Sunday's game marked the 40th time in Brady's career that he has led his team to a victory after it was down by 10 or more points. That is by far the most in NFL history.