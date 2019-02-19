Top 10 Tuesday: Bucs Defensive Backs

The only player that could top Lynch on this list is of course, Ronde Barber, who spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the Buccaneers. Sixteen years! He went from not sure he'd make final roster cuts in his rookie season after being drafted in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft, to leading the league in interceptions with 10 in 2001. He garnered First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors that season. It was the first of five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro selections of his career. By the time he retired in 2012, Barber had amassed 47 interceptions with eight returned for touchdowns along with 12 fumble recoveries, a record that was just broken by linebacker Lavonte David this season. He also racked up 28.0 sacks as a corner by the time he was done, just for good measure. He also owns the highest Approximate Value total in franchise history among defensive backs, as assigned by Pro Football Reference with 150 and is waiting on his own Hall of Fame induction, making it as a semi-finalist this past year.