The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 91-99

In terms of picking the top Tampa Bay Buccaneer ever in every jersey number and avoiding tragic hairstyles, the 80s were pretty tough. Personally, I had a lot of trouble with the former and occasional issues with the latter, but I'm happy to say that the 90s are going to be a bit easier in this jersey countdown.

There are a couple built-in advantages here. First, because I started this 10-part series by running through numbers 1-10, that means this last group only involves making nine choices, from 91-99. Second, there are at least three absolute no-brainers, including two of the last three. And there aren't any real Sophie's Choices like I had to deal with at 83 and 88.

So now it's time to wrap this countdown up. Or shut this count-up down. Whichever. One more time for posterity: Some of these choices are inevitably going to be tougher than others, either due to too many good candidates or too few solid choices, so we're also noting the "level of difficulty" of each choice.

91: DE Stylez G. White

This is actually as hard as it's going to get in this set. The rest of the numbers have either one clear winner or a tough choice between some decent candidates. Here, it's hard to find somebody that I feel great about including in this group. One thing to understand about this last group of numbers is that virtually no Buccaneers wore anything in this range until the mid to late-80s. So while the 80s had a bunch of old-school stars in the likes of Kevin House and Jimmie Giles, this one essentially begins with the 1990s. The first name you would recognize on the 91 jersey list is Regan Upshaw, but he wore 73 as a rookie and only lasted two more seasons after that. He was followed by Chuck Darby, who wore the number for four years and started in the Super Bowl XXXVII win. Stylez G. White changed his name from "Greg" during his 2007-10 Bucs tenure but didn't change his number and thus also had 91 for four seasons. His 24.0 sacks are actually just outside the franchise's top 10 list. He and Darby are actually tied on the Bucs' all-time AV list, so that's not much help. Starting in the Super Bowl versus a good sack total? It's close but I'll go with the latter.

Level of Difficulty: 7.

Neither answer is particularly satisfying but I feel like you could go with Darby or White and feel fine about it. Since those two, Da'Quan Bowers, Robert Ayers and Beau Allen have failed to rise to the same levels.

92: DT Anthony McFarland

There are only two possible choices here, and they include the current owner of the 92 shirt, William Gholston. Upon first looking at the list, I thought that Gholston would have a pretty equal claim to the top spot but AV favors McFarland quite a bit. McFarland was a first-round pick who might never have become a fearsome pass-rusher to succeed Warren Sapp, but he did start 84 games in Tampa and had 10 sacks in the 2000-01 campaigns. He finished with 20 sacks as a Buccaneer, while Gholston's total over seven seasons is currently at 12.0. Both were/are good run-stoppers and Gholston has shown the ability to play both inside and outside. McFarland is actually 43rd in team history with 42 AV, well ahead of Gholston's total of 29, though of course the latter can still build on his total in the coming years.

Level of Difficulty: 7.