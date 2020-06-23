The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 81-90

88: TE Jimmie Giles

Giles breaks the run by wide receivers, but only by the slimmest of margins. This one is almost as hard as the 83 selection, and from the standpoint of statistical output, it's actually even harder. That's because Mark Carrier also wore number 88 for five of his six years as a Buccaneer, and until Mike Evans came along he had held the franchise's all-time receiving yardage record for decades. Carrier remains second on that list while Giles comes in fifth, but it's actually pretty close. If we remove the numbers Carrier put up while wearing 89 as a rookie, he ends up with 295 catches for 4,595 yards to Giles's totals of 279 and 4,300. Also, Giles has the lead in touchdown catches, 34 to 24. Carrier was the first Buccaneers wide receiver make the Pro Bowl, but Giles went four times, second only to Mike Alstott among offensive players in franchise history. If, after all that, you still consider this a virtual tie, there is this: Giles was the third person inducted into the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium, an honor that has not yet been bestowed upon Carrier.

Level of Difficulty: 8.

That Ring of Honor tiebreaker makes this one a little easier on my conscience than the Jackson-over-Moore selection, but Giles and Carrier really both deserve to be recognized here.

89: WR Kevin House

The 1980s are having a moment here. House joins his contemporaries Carter and Giles on the list, but in this case the selection is much easier. J.K. McKay got the 89 jersey for the franchise's first three years but House came along in 1980 and became the first star wideout the Bucs had. A big play machine, House is third in team history with 4,928 receiving yards and also third with 31 touchdown catches, and he finished with an outstanding average of 17.2 yards per catch. The 89 jersey didn't gain much traction after House's departure for a couple decades but wide receiver Antonio Bryant had a brief run of dominance in it in 2008. Russell Shepard also wore it from 2013-16 and was one of the team's best special teams player in that span.

Level of Difficulty: 1.

House did great things as number 89 and nobody has come remotely close to him since.

90: DE/OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

I know this seems premature, but in just 26 games as a Buccaneer Pierre-Paul already has the most sacks (21.0) by any Buccaneer ever to wear the number 90 jersey. His main competitors in the number are Ron Holmes and Dewayne White, and both of those two (plus Gaines Adams) do have a bit more AV than does Pierre-Paul. That probably won't be true for much longer, though, as Pierre-Paul has signed a new multi-year deal to continue chasing quarterbacks in the red and pewter, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. Though he missed six games last year due to an offseason neck injury, he still contributed 8.5 sacks, including 5.0 over the last two weeks as he truly rounded back into top form. After coming over in a trade with the Giants in 2018, Pierre-Paul broke the team's long drought with a 12.5-sack season, becoming the first Buc since Simeon Rice in 2005 to hit double digits. Holmes did have 19.0 sacks and is the all-time AV leader in the 90 jersey, but as the eighth-overall pick in the 1985 draft it's fair to say the Bucs were hoping for more in their efforts to replace the retired Lee Roy Selmon.

Level of Difficulty: 6.