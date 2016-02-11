Top Offensive Draft Prospects at Each Position

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's predictions for the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
On Wednesday, NFL Media's Mike Mayock released his first set of position rankings for this year's draft prospects. Leading up to April, Mayock will break down the top five players at each position and periodically update his list as the combine, interviews and pro days conclude. Below is a look at the top offensive player at each position, according to Mayock:
QB – Carson Wentz, North Dakota State
The 6-6, 235-pound dual-threat quarterback comes from a smaller school, but may very well be the top passer in this year's draft; most mock drafts available have Wentz as a top-ten pick as of now. He missed the majority of his senior season with a broken right wrist, but set countless school records as a junior while leading North Dakota State to the FCS National Championship.
RB - Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
Elliott's skill set expands beyond running with the football. Experts have praised his ability to pass protect and catch passes out of the backfield, adding tremendously to his value as a feature back. In each of the past two seasons at Ohio State, Elliott eclipsed 2,000 yards of total offense while also working as a return man.
WR - Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss
Formerly one of the the top high school wide receivers in the country, Treadwell put together a successful career at Ole Miss. In 2015, he picked up 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns. Some media members are concerned over his top-line speed, but most believe he'll be a first-round pick regardless. NFL.com compared him to Houston's DeAndre Hopkins in their draft profile.
TE - Hunter Henry, Arkansas
The 6-5, 250-pounder won the John Mackey award in 2015, which is given out to the best tight end in the country. He caught 51 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns without a drop this past season. Experts have also been impressed with his run-blocking ability.
OT - Laremy Tunsil, Ole Miss
Tunsil (6-5, 305) failed to complete a full season in any of his three years at Ole Miss, mostly due to injuries, but many scouts have seen enough to grade him as one of the best offensive tackles, and overall prospects, in the draft. "From a talent and technique standpoint, Tunsil is easily cleanest offensive lineman in the 2016 draft and might be the cleanest prospect period," NFL.com wrote in their draft profile.
G - Cody Whitehair, Kansas State
There is a possibility that Whitehair could be available in the second round for teams in need of a guard. NFL.com had four analysts break down their projected first-round picks and none of them had a Whitehair, or any guard, listed. Whitehair has played all over the line, spending time at guard and tackle. NFL.com compares him Dallas' Zack Martin.
C - Ryan Kelly, Alabama
Like Whitehair, there's a chance that Kelly could be available in the second round, based on current projections. In 2015, Kelly was awarded the Rimington Trophy, which is given to the top center in the nation. He was a three-year starter at Alabama.
*For Mayock's full rankings, click HERE.