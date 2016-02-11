Top Offensive Draft Prospects at Each Position

Tunsil (6-5, 305) failed to complete a full season in any of his three years at Ole Miss, mostly due to injuries, but many scouts have seen enough to grade him as one of the best offensive tackles, and overall prospects, in the draft. "From a talent and technique standpoint, Tunsil is easily cleanest offensive lineman in the 2016 draft and might be the cleanest prospect period," NFL.com wrote in their draft profile.