Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Patriots

2. The Bucs brought a more balanced attack on offense into the rain-filled matchup.

Tampa Bay had 116 yards on the ground against New England and quarterback Tom Brady only had to account for three of them. It was running back Leonard Fournette that made up most of the rest, gaining a season-high 91 rushing yards on the night. The Bucs ran the ball on 30 of 73 offensive plays, giving that side of the ball some much needed balance.

It paid off in time of possession, too. For the first time this season, the Bucs' offense had the ball longer than their opponent, owning a 33:55 to 26:05 advantage over New England Sunday night. That becomes paramount for the defense to keep up their energy levels and therefore stay aggressive. We heard all night about how the game was 'a great team win' and this is exactly why. Each phase of the ball did their job and through tough conditions, including a mini-monsoon throughout the game, it allowed the Bucs to keep the game in control, even when the Patriots held leads.

3. Third downs, penalties are still an issue and red zone efficiency is becoming one.

The Bucs won the turnover battle, they won the time of possession battle, they outgained the Patriots' offense 380 yards to 294 yards on overall offense so… why was the game so close?

Potential answer: third down and red zone efficiency.

The Bucs found themselves in 19 third-down situations. Nineteen. And 11 of those 19 were third and six or more. Part of that could be contributed to inefficiency on first and second down but the Bucs had a 5.1 yard per play average on offense. And that's where penalties come in… maybe.

The Bucs again committed seven penalties, gifting 74 yards to the Patriots that way. But despite how it felt in the game, Tampa Bay actually got those yards back and then some from New England. The Pats had eight penalties for 77 yards on the night. Seemed like a wash among the two teams, though you never want to rely on your opponent committing eight penalties in a game.