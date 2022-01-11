Top Three Takeaways from Panthers vs. Buccaneers

1. Records on records on records.

If there was ever any doubt that the 17th game would change things, let this below list of all the team and individual records set in Sunday's game dispel it. That being said, records belonging to Mike Evans and Tom Brady might have been a few more years in the making.

But here's a rundown of how eventful a day it was, thanks in no small part to the Bucs communications staff:

First, team stuff:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers set a new franchise record with their 13th win of the season, surpassing the 2002 Buccaneers for the most wins in a single season in team history while also setting the team record for the highest win percentage in a single season (.765). The team's seven home wins in 2021 tied the 1999 Buccaneers for the most home wins in a season in franchise history.

It earned them the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs, matching the 1979 and 2002 Buccaneers for the highest playoff seed in team history.

The Buccaneers scored 511 points this season, the most in a single season in team history. Tampa Bay's 6,901 net yards, 5,229 passing yards and 404 first downs are each the most in a single season in Buccaneers history.

And now onto individual records…

Evans made six receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the eighth consecutive season – the most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin a career in NFL history. Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss is second with six such seasons to begin his career. The eight consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving also matched the third-longest streak overall of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at any point in a player's career. Evans is tied at eight with Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison along with Torry Holt. Evans also broke his own franchise record for the most touchdown receptions in a single season (14) and total touchdowns in a single season (14).

His quarterback completed 29-of-37 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns, earning a 130.4 passer rating. Brady joined Drew Brees as the only players in NFL history with 5,000-or-more passing yards in multiple seasons.

His total of 5,316 passing yards in 2021 are the third-most in a single season in NFL history and also marked a new career high. Brady now has two of the top five seasons for passing yards in league history.

Whittle that down to the Buccaneers and Brady has now set new single season franchise records for both passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43), while posting the second-highest passer rating in team history.

Brady leads the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, passing completions and passing attempts. At 44 years old. Only Drew Brees (2008) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (2013) have led the league in all four categories since 1991.

But oh no, he's not done. Brady's 66 games with three-or-more touchdowns and zero interceptions are the most-such games in NFL history. He now has 108 career games with at least 300 passing yards – the second-most such games in NFL history.

And there are more records to go around. Tight end Rob Gronkowski contributed seven receptions for 137 yards. Sunday marked the 32nd game in which Gronkowski recorded 100-or-more receiving yards, surpassing Tony Gonzalez for the most-such games by a tight end in NFL history. Gronkowski has three 100-yard receiving games this season, tying Jimmie Giles (3 in 1985) for the most such games by a tight end in a single season in franchise history.