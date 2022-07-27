Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Training Camp Takeaways: Bucs' Opening Practice

Top highlights during Day One of the Buccaneers’ 2022 training camp as players hit the field for practice  

Jul 27, 2022 at 04:17 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Camp Takeaways July 27

Football is officially back! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapped up their first day of training camp on the outdoor fields at the AdventHealth Training Center. During drills, offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers were required by NFL mandate to wear Guardian Caps, soft-shell pads that attached to the outside of the helmet as part of the league initiative to foster innovation and eliminate all avoidable head contact. Under the direction of first-year Head Coach, Todd Bowles, the journey to contention begins now as players underwent a variety of positional drills and team periods. During on-field instruction, there were many things to digest from Day One. Here are the top takeaways from Wednesday's festivities on the grass.

Receivers Came Up Big

The Bucs' receiving corps put on a show between the hash marks and that was without Julio Jones participating. The newly-acquired Jones underwent a physical before signing his one-year deal with Tampa Bay, serving as a spectator during practice. Those vying for the remaining roster spots behind headliners Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jones and Russell Gage Jr., showcased their skill underneath the Florida heat. Breshad Perriman had the first notable play of the day. He adjusted deep on a post and split two defenders to haul in the catch, then took off for the end zone to the cheers of the crowd. To continue the trend, Cyril Grayson Jr. added to the mix. On a go-route, Grayson leapt into the air and made an acrobatic one-handed catch for a touchdown. Both are beginning to emerge early on, rising their stock towards a spot on the coveted final 53-man roster.

Left Guard Battle

The highly-anticipated training camp battle – who will replace Ali Marpet – is officially underway. Aaron Stinnie took reps with the first-team during team drills, anchoring the interior of the line alongside Ryan Jensen. His challenger, second-round selection Luke Goedeke continues to acclimate to the NFL as he adjusts hand placement and stresses coordination to the left side of the formation. Goedeke played right tackle in college at Central Michigan and through development, he is projected to be the team's future at the position, warranted by the high draft selection in April. Stinnie, provides experience, filling in for injured Alex Cappa during the Bucs' Super Bowl LV run and stabilizing the unit. He re-signed with the club on a one-year deal and will continue to work for a permanent role, providing Goedeke with an allotted development period.

Coverage Looks

Todd Bowles has built a reputation of masterfully disguising coverages that appear to be one way but shift post-snap to keep offenses off-balance. Well, today at practice was no exception. During the team period, Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Edwards and Logan Ryan made an appearance together. With the addition of Keanu Neal and Ryan, there will likely be many creative packages to come during camp, maximizing their versatile skillsets. Ryan made a splash play, undercutting a pass over the middle of the field that resulted in Carlton Davis' pick off the deflected pass. As he looks to cement a full-time role, Ryan certainly made an impression on Wednesday. The physical, hybrid safety has stellar ball skills in man coverage and is a stout tackler, consistently making stops in the run game. Instincts and recognition led to Ryan's successful outing.

Shiftiness Out of the Backfield

He may not have practiced with the first team, but rookie running back Rachaad White had an impressive day. Regarded as the shiftiest back in the Pac-12 last year, White displayed his agility and balance, jump-cutting through contact as he gained momentum getting north. He showed his tempo to set up blockers and let holes develop, then quickly accelerated post-cut. The No. 2 battle is wide open between White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard. As White continues to develop and learn playbook installs, his ceiling will rise. His speed, patience and vision present an upside in the Bucs' backfield.

Defensive line Rotation

During team period, Akiem Hicks took first-team reps as the three-technique, alongside Vita Vea and Will Gholston. Last month, the Bucs fortified the defensive line by signing the former Chicago Bears' standout to a one-year deal. In 110 starts, Hicks has amassed 40. 5 sacks, 387 tackles, 111 quarterback hits, 73 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. In addition, Tampa Bay used its first draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Houston's Logan Hall. He joins the established rotation and provides creativity in blitz packages for Todd Bowles to dial up beneficial one-on-one pass rush situations.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, July 27

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Punter Sterling Hofrichter #6 during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Punter Sterling Hofrichter #6 during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Punter Sterling Hofrichter #6 during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Punter Sterling Hofrichter #6 during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Assistant to the Head Coach Mike Chiurco of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Assistant to the Head Coach Mike Chiurco of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers's cleats during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers's cleats during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht and Wide Receiver Julio Jones of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht and Wide Receiver Julio Jones of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Julio Jones during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Julio Jones during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Tight End Kyle Rudolph of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Tight End Kyle Rudolph of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones and Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Helmet during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Helmet during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Kicker Jose Borregales #19 and Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Kicker Jose Borregales #19 and Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64, Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64, Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 and Running Back Kenjon Barner #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 and Running Back Kenjon Barner #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Running Back Kenjon Barner #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Running Back Kenjon Barner #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Tight End Ben Beise #89, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 62

TAMPA, FL - July 27, 2022 - Tight End Ben Beise #89, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Overall Takeaways from 2020 Bucs Training Camp

Just like that, camp is over. Let's take a look at some things we learned over the past couple weeks.

news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 17

Training camp is winding down. Take a look at some major takeaways from the Bucs' indoor practice on Monday morning.

news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 16

The defense had a day on Sunday morning.

news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium

The 2020 Buccaneers took the field at Raymond James Stadium for the first time together on Friday morning.

news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 14

The Buccaneers were back outside in the sunshine and in pads for Thursday's practice.

news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 13

The Buccaneers moved indoors and out of pads for Wednesday morning's practice.

news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 12

Tuesday was a particularly intense session with multiple live periods and the defense took full advantage.

news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 11

The weather may have been breezy but the practice was intense on Monday morning.

news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 10

Sunday Funday at AdventHealth Training Center.

news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 9

The Buccaneers moved indoors and gave a few players a maintenance day as training camp fully sets in.

news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 8

The Florida humidity isn't putting a damper on the physicality or intensity of Bucs practiced as the team put the pads back on for Day Eight.

Advertising