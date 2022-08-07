Training Camp Takeaways: Day 10 

Cade Otton

Cade Otton put on a show. Flipping through my notebook, I saw the name "Otton" at least a dozen times in my scribbled notes. From hauling in an over-the-shoulder pass from Tom Brady in the left corner of the end zone and leaping up on a seam route to make a catch to another reception on the first snap of the live goal-line period off a Brady play-action pass, Otton wowed. The rookie has gained the trust of Brady, becoming his go-to target on Sunday. With the absence of Cameron Brate (veteran day), Chris Godwin during the team period (still recovering from ACL and MCL tear) and Mike Evans (tweaked hamstring), Otton received additional reps split out wide and in the slot. He took advantage. Additionally, Otton has made several key chips as an extension of the offensive line, clearing the pocket. He has made an impression as a two-way player, serving as a prototypical 'Y.' At Washington, Otton primarily served as an in-line blocker with his hand on the ground in John Donovan's pro-style scheme but showcased his natural pass-catching ability outside of his frame. He is willing to do the dirty work in the trenches and poses an upside as a pass-catcher, finishing at the catch-point. As a disciplined and balanced route-runner, Otton has the potential to elevate two tight end sets. Regarding pass protection, Otton described "every detail matters; first step, second step, third step, hand placement. Every single play you have to be your best. It's locking in every single play and getting the details to where they are habits to where you are able to cover your guy up and dominate." As training camp continues, Otton will be a player to keep an eye on.