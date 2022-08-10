Training Camp Takeaways: Day 12

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed their first of two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday at the AdventHealth Training Center. Chippy play sparked on the grass as riveting competition heated up between the two franchises. As the Bucs' offense and defense faced a different opponent than they challenge daily in practice, several players emerged among the pack. From sensational sideline navigation by Julio Jones to pocket collapse courtesy of Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Shaq Barrett, here are the top takeaways from Wednesday's joint practice.

Outside Linebacker Play Bolsters Defense

After the club declined to re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's role in 2022 increased. During his rookie campaign last season, Tryon-Shoyinka rushed from a variety of roles to maximize time on the field. This years for the Bucs, he will have a full-time role as a prototypical 3-4 defensive end/outside linebacker. Throughout camp, No. 9 has flashed an impressive pass rush arsenal – including a lethal bull rush and effective counters. On Wednesday, Tryon-Shoyinka beat Miami's offensive tackle with a swift move to the outside during one-on-one drills. In addition, he showcased speed in coverage. Tryon-Shoyinka chased down a ballcarrier and cut him off at the sideline, which prevented a large gain for the Dolphins. Teammates have made note of Tryon-Shoyinka's significant progression, garnering praise. "This year, he is like clockwork," said Lavonte David. "He knows the timing ... he is even communicating at outside linebacker, which you don't see that often." He is bendy for his tall frame (6'5", 258 pounds) and with developed instincts/awareness, Tryon-Shoyinka has the potential for a breakout year in 2022.

Shaq Barrett had a stellar day on the grass, as well. During the one-on-one offensive/defensive line drills, Barrett threw a superb move to get past Miami's starting right tackle, Austin Jackson. He initially went to the outside, and when Jackson overset to the outside, Barrett won with inside leverage on the rep for a would-be sack in game conditions. The play by both outside linebackers has solidified the team's pass rush, elevating the overall unit. The trend continued against the Dolphins as Tryon-Shoyinka and Barrett took centerstage.

Julio Jones Sideline Grabs