'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Bucs players' houses
Not a smart device was stirring, not even their computer mouses.
Zoom meeting rooms were quiet, the iPads asleep,
Even coaches were snoring loudly, their gameplans complete.
Bowles dreaming of DB blitzes and BA of deep shots,
They had just settled in after reviewing fronts and which routes would be hot.
When all of a sudden, there arose such a bother
It was BA's phone all abuzz, which he answered immediately, "What's up, brother?"
It was his quarterback, Tom Brady, you see,
Up late studying film, always looking to improve - even at 43.
Watching the defense, with their fourth-ranked takeaways and sacks
Since 2019, 45.5 between guys like JPP & Shaq
Plus, the number one ranked run defense yet again,
Guys like Lavonte and Devin leading the way as captains.
Then Brady's voice filled with wonder, as he listed his offensive weaponry
"With all this star power around me, how lucky can one guy be?"
I've got receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin! Plus, my buddy Rob Gronkowski!
Scotty Miller! Ronald Jones! And even AB!
And the season's not over – no, not quite yet
As visions of the postseason now dance in Bucs fans' heads
Rest your head for now, Tom, we're in with the next win
BA said with a smile so slight
"LFG," said Brady, with a twinkle in his eye.
"Merry Christmas to all Bucs' fans and to all a good night!"