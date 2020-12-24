Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NightBeforeChristmas_16x9

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Bucs players' houses

Not a smart device was stirring, not even their computer mouses.

Zoom meeting rooms were quiet, the iPads asleep,

Even coaches were snoring loudly, their gameplans complete.

Bowles dreaming of DB blitzes and BA of deep shots,

They had just settled in after reviewing fronts and which routes would be hot.

When all of a sudden, there arose such a bother

It was BA's phone all abuzz, which he answered immediately, "What's up, brother?"

It was his quarterback, Tom Brady, you see,

Up late studying film, always looking to improve - even at 43.

Watching the defense, with their fourth-ranked takeaways and sacks

Since 2019, 45.5 between guys like JPP & Shaq

Plus, the number one ranked run defense yet again,

Guys like Lavonte and Devin leading the way as captains.

Then Brady's voice filled with wonder, as he listed his offensive weaponry

"With all this star power around me, how lucky can one guy be?"

I've got receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin! Plus, my buddy Rob Gronkowski!

Scotty Miller! Ronald Jones! And even AB!

And the season's not over – no, not quite yet

As visions of the postseason now dance in Bucs fans' heads

Rest your head for now, Tom, we're in with the next win

BA said with a smile so slight

"LFG," said Brady, with a twinkle in his eye.

"Merry Christmas to all Bucs' fans and to all a good night!"

back to top

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Lions

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, December 26 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Dec. 24: Carlton Davis Listed as Doubtful

The Buccaneers were still without cornerback Carlton Davis on Thursday, who has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game, but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. returned to practice in full capacity. 
news

Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Lions

The Buccaneers have a chance to clinch the postseason as they travel to Detroit to take on a dilapidated Lions team. Do the experts think they'll do it?
news

Five Bucs to Watch Against Detroit

Here are the players to watch as the Buccaneers have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot.

Advertising