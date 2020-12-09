Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vikings-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 9: Chris Godwin, Jamel Dean Sit Out

The Buccaneers released their first injury report coming off their bye week listing seven players.

Dec 09, 2020 at 04:46 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers finally got a week off after playing 12 straight games and look toward the last four games with postseason hopes in mind. They had a bonus half-walk through practice on Tuesday but the first injury report came on Wednesday. It revealed seven players on it, five of which were held out of practice entirely.

Cornerback Jamel Dean, who missed Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs has been cleared from concussion protocol but after Tuesday was battling some groin soreness so he was held out. Head Coach Bruce Arians hasn't made any conclusions about his availability for Sunday, though.

"He cleared the protocol, but he had a very, very sore groin, so he did not practice today," he said. "Hopefully, we'll get him healed up."

Godwin is finally rid of the pins he was playing with in his finger. He got them taken out this week and Arians said they won't have him catching anything until Friday.

For the Vikings,

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • ILB Lavonte David (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Jamel Dean (groin) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Limited Participation
  • WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Did Not Participate
  • NT Steve McLendon (elbow) – Did Not Participate
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • T Donovan Smith (ankle) – Limited Participation

Vikings

  • C Garrett Bradbury (abdomen) – Limited Participation
  • G Ezra Cleveland (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • CB Jeff Gladney (calf) – Limited Participation
  • C Brett Jones (neck) – Full Participation
  • LB Eric Kendricks (calf) – Did Not Participate
  • RB Alexander Mattison (illness) – Did Not Participate
  • TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) – Did Not Participate
  • TE Irv Smith Jr. (back) – Did Not Participate
  • TE Riley Rieff (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • DE D.J. Wonnum (ankle/back) – Limited Participation

