Bucs Kept Vikings' Pass Rush, Big Play Offense in Check

Overall, the Buccaneers now rank third in the NFL in sacks allowed per pass play, at 3.2%. If maintained, that would be the second-lowest single-season percentage in franchise history, after the 1979 team posted a mark of 2.7%. Rookie tackles, even those with lofty draft pedigrees, can often struggle in pass protection early in their careers simply because the edge rushers in the NFL are so good, collectively. But Wirfs has proved to be anything but a weak link in the effort to keep Brady upright.

"I think he's always been a really good run blocker – even in college his run blocking was outstanding – but his pass blocking ability is amazing for a young guy as big as he is [and] as athletic as he is," said Arians. "He's going against top guys every week, so I think that's the more surprising thing – how well he's pass blocking."

While the Bucs' blockers were giving Brady time to get the ball downfield, the Tampa Bay defense was keeping the Vikings' usual offensive approach from working. Minnesota has one of the NFL's top five rushing attacks with Dalvin Cook and plays off that in the passing game to hit big plays to the wideout duo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Quarterback Kirk Cousins came into the game with an average of 8.5 yards per pass attempt and 12.8 yards per completion, both of which were second in the NFL only to Houston's Deshaun Watson. Against the Bucs on Sunday, he averaged 6.1 yards per attempt and 9.4 yards per completion.

The Bucs were determined not to get burned by big plays from Thielen or Jefferson, the latter of whom was averaging 17.0 yards per catch, and they succeeded.

"One of our major goals was to not let Thielen or Jefferson get over the top – I think they had a combined 80 [receiving] yards," said Arians. "[Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles] mixed his coverages really, really well. We kept safeties back there in different forms and we played some man, too. We're not going to let those guys go over the top and did a great job of keeping them in front of us."

Because the Bucs also sacked Cousins six times for a total of 52 yards lost, the Vikings actually only produced 4.0 yards per pass play, the second-lowest average for any Tampa Bay opponent this year behind Green Bay. Jefferson and Thielen combined for 78 yards on seven catches and neither had a play longer than 17 yards. After the game, Shaquil Barrett, who had two of those six sacks, praised the secondary for providing the tight coverage that made Cousins hold onto the ball. It was one of the best examples of the rush and coverage complementing each other for the Buccaneers' defense this season.