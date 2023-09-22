Vita Vea's Interior Penetration, Eagles' Rushing Attack and More | Brianna's Blitz 

Vita Vea's Interior Pressure

Vita Vea accumulated 1.5 sacks in Week Two against Justin Fields and through the first two games of the 2023 slate, has consistently found his way into the backfield. For a nose tackle, who is the prototype for eating up blocks and two-gapping, Vea possesses above-average pursuit quickness for his size. He overwhelms at the point of attack and has the range/block-shedding capability to make tackles up-and-down the line of scrimmage with his range. Vea bullies the opposing team's interior and this week's matchup will likely be won in the trenches. His pursuit skills in 2023 drew praise from guru, Todd Bowles.

"I think with the other guys – with [Calijah] Kancey and Logan [Hall] and us getting a little quicker down there, he's no longer the quickest D-lineman anymore. I think he takes that personally. His quickness factor has exceeded what we thought it would be. He's really getting in the backfield quicker and we really like that about him – and [he's] using his hands more."

Baker Mayfield Experience: A Wealth of Knowledge

Through two weeks in the 2023 slate, Baker Mayfield has completed 47-of-68 attempts for 501 yards and three touchdowns for an average of 7.4 yards per attempt. His overall 82.6 grade ranks third among quarterbacks. Mayfield commanded the offense with precision against the Bears in Week Two and overall, the Bucs' offense generated 437 yards of offense, converting on eight of 15 third downs. Against Chicago, Mayfield consistently maneuvered out of the jaws of should-be sacks. He eluded tacklers, keeping plays alive with several sensational Patrick Mahomes-esque side-angle, off-structure passes. He kept his eyes downfield and delivered the ball with accuracy. With poise, Mayfield rallied the offense and showcased quick processing from read-to-read. The Oklahoma product displayed improvisation talent and a fiery competitiveness. Experience has attributed to Mayfield's rise in Tampa Bay, as well as his football IQ, garnering recognition from Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales.