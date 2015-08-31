VOTE: High School Coach of the Week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Beginning today, fans have the chance to show their support for local coaches and student athletes through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach of the Week Award, a weekly initiative to honor high school football coaches for youth development on and off the field. Each week during the prep football season, fans will have the opportunity to vote for one of four coaches from Hillsborough County to be named the Buccaneers Coach of the Week. Coaches selected for consideration will have led their schools to an impressive victory and demonstrated a commitment to fundamentals, player safety, sportsmanship, academic development, and community engagement.

Each week, fans will have four days to vote online through the team's official website, Buccaneers.com, before a weekly winner is announced. Following the voting, the winning head coach and selected members of the team will be invited to One Buccaneer Place for an inside look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training facility. The Coach of the Week will receive a $1,000 grant to support the school's football program, will be presented with a personalized Coach of the Week football by Buccaneers Head Coach Lovie Smith, and will be featured in an exclusive Buccaneers.com video profile with Team Insider Casey Phillips.

The Buccaneers will honor a total of 11 high school coaches from Hillsborough County during this year's football season. A Coach of the Year, who will receive an additional $1,000 for his football program, will be selected from the 11 weekly winners at the end of the season. Each Coach of the Week winner and the Coach of the Year will be honored on the field at Raymond James Stadium prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' final regular season home game on December 27 versus the Chicago Bears.

To vote for the Coach of the Week, and to learn more, click HERE.

