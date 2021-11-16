Vote Your Favorite Buccaneers Into the 2022 Pro Bowl

It's the most wonderful time of the year. And by that, we mean Pro Bowl voting has officially begun. Fans can vote their favorite players into the 2022 Pro Bowl being held in Las Vegas this year by going to NFL.com/ProBowlVote.

Lucky for Buccaneers fans, they are no shortage of potential players to vote into the 2022 game. You could start with quarterback Tom Brady, who's among the league leaders in all major passing categories in his 22nd year in the NFL. Brady is on pace to have career bests in touchdowns and to break the single-season passing record after already eclipsing Drew Brees earlier in the year in all-time passing yards. If that isn't grounds for what would be his 15th Pro Bowl nod, I'm not quite sure what would be.

Brady is also quarterbacking one of the league's top producing offenses, no small thanks to the arsenal of weapons he has at his disposal. Both wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are on pace for 1,000-yard seasons. Evans has been one of the league leaders in receiving touchdowns all season, in fact. Then there's running back Leonard Fournette, who has solidified himself as the Bucs' featured back and in Weeks 4-10 of this season has averaged over 100 yards from scrimmage per game.

And perhaps this year, the Bucs can finally get some offensive linemen in the mix. The unit itself is letting up the second-fewest sacks in the league and boasts some of the best players at their respective positions in the NFL. Also, Ali Marpet has been on this team since 2013, regularly regarded as one of the top guards in the league and has yet to make a Pro Bowl. Let's show him and his linemates some love this year, shall we?

Defensively, you can take your pick there, too. Just like offensive linemen, defensive linemen, especially in 3-4 schemes, seem to go overlooked. Let's not let that happen to Vita Vea, who may not have the gaudy sack stats of defensive tackles in 4-3 systems but has a monster impact on each and every game.

Though it was in a loss, inside linebacker Devin White had a career game in Washington in Week 10. He tallied 18 combined tackles and accounted for 2.0 of the Bucs' 5.0 sacks. He leads the team in tackles and has been integral as a leader and captain in just his third season.

Don't get me started on Lavonte David.

The point of all this is that there are so many players to choose from, many who I didn't even name. The Bucs had just one player selected to the Pro Bowl last year after a Super Bowl season – I'm hoping this year ends the same, but with more players recognized in the Pro Bowl for their efforts.