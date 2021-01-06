Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 6: Carlton Davis Returns

The Buccaneers returned cornerback Carlton Davis to practice in a limited capacity while Washington got good news on offense.

Jan 06, 2021 at 04:24 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers held their first full-speed practice of the postseason on Wednesday and cornerback Carlton Davis was able to practice in a limited capacity. Davis has missed the last two games with a groin injury but Head Coach Bruce Arians said this week they are crossing their fingers for both Davis and wide receiver Mike Evans to play on Saturday night in Washington.

Evans participated in the team's walk-through practice yesterday but today he sat out. Arians had also said earlier in the week that the soonest they would test Evans' knee, which he hyperextended against Atlanta, would be Thursday.

Meanwhile, Washington saw limited participation from quarterback Alex Smith, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson after all three were estimated as non-participants on Wednesday. Washington also got defensive tackle Jonathan Allen back to full participation but added cornerback Kendall Fuller to their practice report, who was listed as limited with a knee issue.

Read below for the full injury report on both teams.

  • Buccaneers
  • CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Limited Participation
  • WR Mike Evans (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • RB Ronald Jones (finger) – Full Participation
  • DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate
  • RB LeSean McCoy (not injury related) – Full Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

Football Team

  • DT Jonathan Allen (not injury related) – Full Participation
  • LB Thomas Davis Sr. (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Kendall Fuller (knee) – Limited Participation
  • RB Antonio Gibson (toe) – Limited Participation
  • WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • G Brandon Scherff (shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • QB Alex Smith (calf) – Limited Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

