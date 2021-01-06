Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 6: Carlton Davis Returns

The Buccaneers held their first full-speed practice of the postseason on Wednesday and cornerback Carlton Davis was able to practice in a limited capacity. Davis has missed the last two games with a groin injury but Head Coach Bruce Arians said this week they are crossing their fingers for both Davis and wide receiver Mike Evans to play on Saturday night in Washington.

Evans participated in the team's walk-through practice yesterday but today he sat out. Arians had also said earlier in the week that the soonest they would test Evans' knee, which he hyperextended against Atlanta, would be Thursday.

Meanwhile, Washington saw limited participation from quarterback Alex Smith, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson after all three were estimated as non-participants on Wednesday. Washington also got defensive tackle Jonathan Allen back to full participation but added cornerback Kendall Fuller to their practice report, who was listed as limited with a knee issue.

Read below for the full injury report on both teams.

Buccaneers

CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Limited Participation

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Did Not Participate

RB Ronald Jones (finger) – Full Participation

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate

RB LeSean McCoy (not injury related) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

Football Team

DT Jonathan Allen (not injury related) – Full Participation

LB Thomas Davis Sr. (knee) – Did Not Participate

CB Kendall Fuller (knee) – Limited Participation

RB Antonio Gibson (toe) – Limited Participation

WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) – Limited Participation

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) – Limited Participation

G Brandon Scherff (shoulder) – Limited Participation

QB Alex Smith (calf) – Limited Participation