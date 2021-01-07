2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Football Team, Wild Card Playoffs

ADDITIONAL 2020 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

• Though it is noted in the "Roster Additions" section above, it's worth further elaborating on the extremely dramatic change the Buccaneers made at the game's most important position. After five seasons, the team moved on from Jameis Winston, the first-overall pick in the 2015 draft, and filled the starting quarterback spot with the man many consider the G.O.A.T., former Patriot Tom Brady. Brady brings 20 years of experience and six Super Bowl championship rings to Tampa in one of the most notable free agent signings in NFL history. Brady's move to the Buccaneers also prompted former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and he was promptly traded to Tampa Bay for a fourth-round draft pick. Another former teammate of Brady's, albeit for just one game, arrived in late October when the Buccaneers signed WR Antonio Brown.

• Tampa Bay debuted new uniforms in Week One in New Orleans. The uniforms are largely inspired by the ones the team wore during its Super Bowl era and overall from 1997 through 2013. Some elements of the uniforms introduced in 2014 remain, such as the sharper, more detailed skull-and-crossed-swords logo and the larger flag on the helmet (though not as large as before). The uniforms debuting in 2020 also include an all-pewter version that is completely unique in team and NFL history and was worn for the first time in Denver in Week Three.

• The Buccaneers have two new additions to their coaching staff in 2020: Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Cory Bichey. Tandy worked at the high school and college levels in 2019, the latter at his alma mater of West Virginia, but he begins his NFL coaching career with the same team that drafted him in 2012. Tandy spent six seasons in Tampa as a safety and special teams standout before finishing his playing career in Atlanta in 2018. Bichey comes to the Buccaneers from Mississippi State University, where he previously worked under current Buccaneers Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli.

• The Buccaneers used their franchise tag during the 2020 offseason for the first time in eight years. That tag was employed to retain outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who went from a rotational reserve in Denver to the NFL's 2019 sack leader after signing with the Bucs as an unrestricted free agent. Barrett's 19.5 sacks in his first year with the Buccaneers broke Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record and made him one of the team's top priorities in the offseason. Barrett and the Bucs were unable to reach agreement on a long-term deal during the 2020 offseason, in part due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, so Barrett will play on the tag's one-year contract this fall.

• The Buccaneers lost one of their key defensive players in Week Five when third-year defensive lineman Vita Vea suffered a broken leg and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Vea recorded 2.0 sacks through the first five games and was a key member of the team's league-leading run defense.

Football Team:

• The team made a coaching change to start 2020, bringing in Head Coach Ron Rivera after firing Jay Gruden midway through the 2019 season and finishing the year with Bill Callahan. Rivera had held the head job in Carolina for the previous nine seasons, leading the Panthers to the playoffs four times. In introducing Rivera, team Owner Dan Snyder gave broad power to Rivera saying he wanted the team to have "one voice" and that to come from the head coach.

• The team also parted ways with Team President Bruce Allen after the 2019 season and in July they filled that spot with Jason Wright, making him the first black team president in NFL history. Wright leads the business divisions for Washington, including operations, finance, sales, and marketing. Washington also hired Rob Rogers as its new senior vice president of football administration.

• Early in July, Washington began a thorough review of its previous nickname, "Redskins," which eventually led to the franchise "retiring" the name and logo it had used since 1933. The organization adopted the name Washington Football Team on what is expected to be a temporary basis as a new nickname is decided upon.

• Rivera retained Special Teams Coordinator Ron Rivera but brought in two new coaches to lead the offense and defense. Rivera's first hire was Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio, who had been out of the league for two seasons after last serving as the Raiders' head coach. Rivera and Del Rio had not previously worked together but agreed on the idea of switching the Washington defense to a 4-3 base scheme. Rivera and Turner had worked together in Carolina in 2018 and 2019 along with Turner's father, Norv Turner.

• There was a change in the Football Team's quarterback depth chart in 2020, though not exactly a new addition. Veteran passer Alex Smith returned after nearly two grueling years of surgeries and recovery following a terrible leg injury in 2018. A potential Comeback Player of the Year, Smith saw his first action since 2018 in a relief performance in Week Five. He got his first start in Week 10 in a 30-27 loss to Detroit but has since started five more games and Washington has won all of them. Most recently he returned from another leg injury in Week 17 to lead Washington to the win they needed over Philadelphia to clinch the NFC East title.

• The Football Team also had another big change in its quarterback room in the form of a departure. Dwayne Haskins, the 15th-overall pick in the 2019 draft, was released at the beginning of Week 17 following ineffective play and some unfortunate decisions off the field.

TOP STORYLINES

The Road Home – By qualifying for the playoffs, the Buccaneers created an opportunity to do something no NFL team has done before: play the Super Bowl in its own home stadium. Super Bowl LV is scheduled for Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium and the Bucs would make history if they are involved that game. To get there, though, they will likely have to do a lot of work away from home, and that starts this weekend in Landover, Maryland. While Tampa Bay players and coaches are focused solely on this Saturday's contest against Washington, it's not hard for us to envision what a path back home could like for the Buccaneers. Like the 2010 Super Bowl Champion Packers, who had to stack together consecutive victories at Philadelphia, Atlanta and Chicago, the Buccaneers most likely would need three road wins to give Tom Brady his shot at a seventh ring and the franchise a shot at securing a piece of NFL history. Tampa Bay's road to Raymond James Stadium starts in Maryland and could go through some combination of Green Bay, New Orleans and Seattle. It's a daunting task that the Buccaneers will take just one game at a time, beginning Saturday.

Who's In and Who's Out? – While the Buccaneers have expressed optimism about Mike Evans' chance of playing after suffering a knee injury in Week 17, it is by no means a sure thing. Evans will surely push to play if he feels he can do so even at less than 100%, but the Buccaneers will have to consider how effective they think he can be and how well they think they're offense could fare against Washington's strong defense without him. Inside linebacker Devin White is not expected to come off the COVID list in time for Saturday's game but the team did get edge rusher Shaq Barrett back from that list during the week. The Bucs are also monitoring the progress of Carlton Davis as he tries to return from a groin injury that has sidelined him the last two weeks. Meanwhile, Washington is dealing with nagging injuries to its core offensive players as quarterback Alex Smith (calf), running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) all were held out of practice to start the week. It's likely that all three will play on Saturday, but the Football Team is concerned enough about Smith to be considering using a two-QB rotation in the game. Head Coach Ron Rivera has noted that he could use Taylor Heinicke to spell Smith at points during the game to allow the gimpy passer to give his calf a rest. Heinicke has just one career NFL start but did get into the Week 16 game at Carolina, completing 12 of 19 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and no interception. He also ran three times for 22 yards and two first downs in that game and would stress the Bucs' defense with more of a mobile threat than Smith.

The Pressure Is On – The Buccaneers won 11 games in 2020 and in nearly all of those victories they provided Tom Brady with excellent protection. Tampa Bay was 10-2 this season when allowing two or fewer sacks and 1-3 when allowing three or more. Brady definitely contributed to the low sack totals along the way with the experience that lets him know when to get rid of the ball quickly or throw it away, but he also has had long stretches in which he's been able to fire away in a clean, long-lasting pocket. According to Football Outsiders, the Bucs had the third best pass protection in the NFL in 2020 with an adjusted sack rate of 4.3%. Now that line is about to encounter perhaps the most talented defensive front it has seen this season, one that features five former first-round picks, four from the last four years. It's a battle those blockers relish, and one that know they must win. Said guard Ali Marpet: "It's absolutely a challenge. Washington has a good defensive front. I think, as an offensive line we know – not just the playoffs but because we're playing a good defense – it's our job to step up and put it on our shoulders if we can."

The Big Stage – There was one notable thing about the Buccaneers' schedule following their bye week: All four remaining games kicked off at 1:00 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay ran the table on those four games, scoring 37 points per game and winning by an average margin of 18.3 points, as noted above. The Bucs also won their other three games that started in the early afternoon this year (two against Carolina, one against the Chargers), scoring an average of 38.3 points per outing in those contests. Tampa Bay went 3-2 in five games started in the late afternoon, including their signature 38-10 win over Green Bay in Week Six. That leaves four other games, all of which were played before national audiences in prime time on Thursday, Sunday and Monday evenings. Tampa Bay went 1-3 in those contests, the one victory being a narrow 25-23 escape against the Giants. Those games also included the Bucs' worst game of the year, a 38-3 Sunday night loss at home to New Orleans. It is a virtual certainty that Buccaneer players and coaches believe they have no particular problem with evening games and are not worried playing another one Saturday. It's also a virtual certainty that the top will be one of the top storylines leading up to kickoff and likely well into the NBC broadcast. All playoff games are played before a national audience, of course, so the lights will be bright no matter when and where Tampa Bay plays this postseason. For convenience purposes the Buccaneers probably would like to play another afternoon game or two, but they'll have to prove they can play their best ball at night first.