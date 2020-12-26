Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's Next: Plenty Still at Stake in Bucs-Falcons Rematch

The Falcons won't be able to play spoiler when they come to Tampa in Week 16 but they could keep the Bucs from moving up in the conference standings

Dec 26, 2020 at 04:06 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

AP20342776631527
Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their first playoff berth in 13 years with a 47-7 thrashing of the Detroit Lions on Saturday, completing the road half of their 2020 schedule with a team record-tying 6-2 record. The Buccaneers get to come home for the regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, and while they are locked into one of the three NFC Wild Card spots they can still improve their standing in the conference seeding. The game is on Sunday, Jan. 3, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay's win came a day after the New Orleans Saints clinched the NFC South with their win over Minnesota on Christmas. The Buccaneers entered the week with the second Wild Card spot and sixth overall seed but kept their chances at moving up to number five alive with their win in Detroit. If the Bucs beat the Falcons for the second time in three weeks they will lock up the fifth spot no matter what happens with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. The top Wild Card team will open its postseason on the road with the winner of the NFC East, which could come into that game with a losing record

A week after they needed a wild second-half comeback to win at Atlanta, 31-27, the Buccaneers shot right out of the gate in Detroit, scoring touchdowns on six of their first seven possessions and taking a 34-0 lead into halftime, their biggest first-half advantage ever. Tampa Bay won its third straight game since going into its bye with a 7-5 record but Saturday's win was a better indication of what the team can do with a full 60-minute effort, albeit against a depleted Lions team.

The Falcons have a tough draw in Week 16, playing at the 13-1 defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. They will come to Tampa in Week 17 with either a 5-10 or 4-11 record and with no shot at the playoffs. However, Atlanta clearly was still motivated to beat the Buccaneers in Week 15 and is still playing hard under popular Interim Head Coach Raheem Morris. The Falcons now cannot spoil the Bucs' playoff aspirations but they could still keep them from moving up in the standings.

Related Content

news

On to the Dance! Bucs Clinch Playoff Spot

The Buccaneers secured a postseason berth with their win in Detroit on Sunday, marking their first chance to chase another Super Bowl title since 2007
news

Tom Brady: 300 Games is 'Pretty Cool'

On Saturday, Bucs QB Tom Brady will play in his 300th regular-season game, in the very same NFL city where he made his NFL debut, and the milestone has meaning for him because it represents all he's poured into the game
news

What's Next: Bucs Steer to Motown with Playoffs in Sight

The Buccaneers' final regular-season road trip will pit them against a productive Detroit Lions offense as they try to nail down a postseason berth with a win in Week 16
news

Tom Brady: 'I Want to be Decisive'

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are seeking to get into an offensive rhythm more quickly in the upcoming games and Brady has analyzed all of his efforts in order to be more decisive with his throws
news

What's Next: Bucs Continue Playoff Hunt in Atlanta

The Bucs continue their final sprint to the end of the regular season and hopefully more football in January with a road game and their first of two meetings with the Falcons in the last three weeks
news

Bruce Arians: Ronald Jones Is 'Where We Start'

As the Buccaneers start down the stretch run to a potential playoff spot, Head Coach Bruce Arians wants to make sure that dynamic RB Ronald Jones remains at the center of the Bucs' attack
news

What's Next: Bucs Get Break Before Facing Vikings

Tampa Bay heads into its bye week needing to refocus for a final four-week run to the end of the regular season, with a potential playoff spot hanging in the balance and the Vikings coming to town in Week 14
news

A.Q. Shipley, Bucs O-Line in State of Transition

Center A.Q. Shipley's neck injury will end his playing career, according to Bruce Arians, but Arians wants to help Shipley move directly into coaching…Also, Donovan Smith and Ali Marpet remain question marks for Sunday's game
news

JPP: Put Me In, Coach (and Leave Me In)

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, who is the only NFL player with multiple sacks, interceptions and forced fumbles this season, never wants to miss a snap, even when his coaches think he should get a rest
news

Go Eagles and Panthers! | A Week 12 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

Here are some friendly suggestions as to who you should root for in Week 12 if you want the playoff picture to become more favorable for the Buccaneers
news

What's Next: Bucs Get a Shot at the Champs

The Buccaneers play consecutive home games for the first time in 2020, taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Week 12

Advertising