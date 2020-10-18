Packers-Bucs Inactives | Godwin and McCoy Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played five games in 2020 but only had wide receivers ﻿Mike Evans﻿ and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ on the field at the same time for 109 offensive snaps. Godwin and Evans ranked second and fourth in the NFL, respectively, in receiving yards per game in 2019 and combined for 17 touchdowns.

﻿Tom Brady﻿ will have both of those top wideouts at his disposal on Sunday against the visiting Green Bay Packers, as Godwin makes his return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In fact, the Buccaneers' deep stable of offensive skill-position players is now much closer to full strength, with wide receiver ﻿Justin Watson﻿ and running back ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ also returning after missing time. In addition, Mike Evans and ﻿Scotty Miller﻿, who played through injuries the last two games, are closer to full strength in Week Six after the "mini-bye" that followed the Bucs' Thursday night game in Chicago.

The Buccaneers announced their list of inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff against the Packers. With 52 players on the active roster and one more (DL Jeremiah Ledbetter) elevated from the practice squad for the game, the Buccaneers only had to name five players inactive in order to get down to the limit of 48 active players.

The Buccaneers had three players listed as questionable on Friday's injury report and only one was cleared to play. In addition to Fournette, rookie defensive lineman Khalil Davis was named an inactive after being listed as questionable. However, cornerback Carlton Davis was cleared to play on Sunday.