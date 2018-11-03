Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Week Nine Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

The Buccaneers assume the underdog role once again as they face the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 9.

Nov 03, 2018 at 10:00 AM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com

The experts are not taking it easy on the Bucs in Week 9. After a loss to the Bengals on the road last week, the 3-4 Buccaneers will be the underdogs once again when they take on the 5-2 Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

But before you count out the Bucs, it's worth taking a look at the numbers. Starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is currently leading the league in passer rating, and Tampa Bay is ranked first in the NFL in yards per game, with Carolina coming in at No. 19 in that column. While both NFC South teams are ranked toward the bottom when it comes to total defense, the Bucs sit five spots above the Panthers.

The Buccaneers coaching staff has reiterated the main issue in losing close games has been turnovers in three out of the four losses. So if the Bucs can eliminate turnovers and come out strong on defense, they have the opportunity to prove the experts wrong. See below for the full list of expert picks.

NFL.com, Elliot Harrison - Panthers

ESPN.com – Panthers (unanimous)

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio – Panthers

USA Today, Consensus – Panthers (unanimous)

SBNation.com, Consensus – Panthers (split)

FOXSports.com – Panthers

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Panthers (unanimous)

Related Content

news

Super Bowl LV Expert Picks

The last game of the most unorthodox NFL season ever will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers… at home. Do the experts think that gives the Bucs the edge?
news

Postseason Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Packers

It's Brady vs. Rodgers for the conference title. Which team is headed to Tampa after a Battle Royale in the Frozen Tundra?
news

Postseason Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

It's Brady vs. Brees for the third time this season and first time in the playoffs. Who do the experts think is coming out of Sunday with a win?
news

Postseason Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Washington

The Buccaneers will play their first playoff game since 2008 after finishing 11-5, taking on the 7-9 NFC East winners in Washington. Will the team with the better regular season record prevail? See what the experts think.
news

Week 17 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay will play their last game of the regular season at home against a division rival. Will they be able to go into the postseason with a win?
news

Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Lions

The Buccaneers have a chance to clinch the postseason as they travel to Detroit to take on a dilapidated Lions team. Do the experts think they'll do it?
news

Week 15 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers go on the road for the first time in a month to take on a division rival coming off a win at home against the Vikings. Have the Bucs made the experts believers?
news

Week 14 Expert Picks: Vikings vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers and Vikings will engage in a Sunday matchup that has wildcard implications – who do the experts think will come out on top?
news

Week 12 Expert Picks: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have perhaps their biggest test of the season this Sunday. Who do the experts think will prevail?
news

Week 11 Expert Picks: Rams vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs return to primetime during Week 11 – what do the experts think will happen as Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams come to town.
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Tampa Bay bounced back on Sunday, completing a season sweep of their division foes. Did the convincing 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers convince the pundits? Check out where the Bucs fall in this week's power rankings.
news

Week 10 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Last week, everyone picked the Bucs to win over the Saints. This week, the Bucs have another division opponent – what say the experts now?
Advertising