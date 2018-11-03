Week Nine Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

The experts are not taking it easy on the Bucs in Week 9. After a loss to the Bengals on the road last week, the 3-4 Buccaneers will be the underdogs once again when they take on the 5-2 Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

But before you count out the Bucs, it's worth taking a look at the numbers. Starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is currently leading the league in passer rating, and Tampa Bay is ranked first in the NFL in yards per game, with Carolina coming in at No. 19 in that column. While both NFC South teams are ranked toward the bottom when it comes to total defense, the Bucs sit five spots above the Panthers.