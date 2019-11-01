Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Week Nine Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Seahawks

Check out who the experts picked for the Bucs' game against the Seahawks.

Nov 01, 2019 at 11:23 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Buccaneers.com
ep
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

See below for the full list of expert picks:

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal - Seahawks

ESPN.com, Consensus - Seahawks (unanimous decision)

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio - Seahawks

USA Today, Consensus - Seahawks

SBNation.com, Consensus - Seahawks (split)

FOXSports.com, Consensus - Seahawks

CBSSports.com, Consensus - Seahawks

Related Content

news

2021 Wildcard Round Expert Picks: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers locked up the second seed and with it, the confidence of many of the media pundits.

news

2021 Week 18 Expert Picks: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

There's no debate on how the Bucs will finish out the season.

news

2021 Week 17 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Jets

The Buccaneers round out their tour of the AFC East as they take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

news

2021 Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

The Buccaneers will travel to Charlotte for the first of two matchups with the Panthers in the final three weeks of the season with the opportunity to clinch the NFC South.

news

2021 Week 14 Expert Picks: Bills vs. Buccaneers

It's being 'billed' as the Bucs' biggest challenge but what do the experts think of the Buffalo Bills coming to town?

news

2021 Week 13 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers will take on the Falcons for the second time this season – will they have the same result as the first time around? Experts weigh in.

news

2021 Week 12 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Colts

The Buccaneers head into a tough matchup on the road in Indianapolis against the surging Colts. Who do the experts think comes away with the win?

news

2021 Week 11 Expert Picks: Giants vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs return home for the first time in nearly a month to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. What do the experts make of the matchup with the Bucs coming off two straight losses?

news

2021 Week 10 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Football Team

The Buccaneers go back on the road after their bye week to take on the Washington Football Team. Is this matchup as simple as it looks on paper?

news

2021 Week 8 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

It'll be a spooky southern matchup as the Buccaneers travel to take on the division-rival Saints in New Orleans on Halloween.

news

2021 Week 7 Expert Picks: Bears vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers top-ranked passing attack will face off against the league's worst passing defense. It seems like a pretty safe bet for the former – do the experts agree?

news

2021 Week 5 Expert Picks: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers return home to face their in-state rivals for the first time since 2017. Do the experts have Tampa Bay coming out on top?

Advertising