Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Why I Raise the Flags: Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib

Players are fans, too. Hear from some of your favorite players on their passion for the game, like second-year Buccaneer Carl Nassib. 

Dec 13, 2019 at 06:00 AM
190727_KZ_TrainingCamp2_004
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2019 - Defensive End Carl Nassib #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2019 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The First Wave

My first memory that sticks out about football was third grade, flag football, I had an interception for a touchdown and my best friend Mike was running next to me. He was just screaming at me, "Run! Run! Run!" He and I still talk about that because it was that funny. I don't know if it's my first memory but it's the earliest that I can recall. I can vividly remember my friend's face and his eyes staring at me and screaming at me. Fond memory."

I've been playing football since I was nine or 10. Maybe before that – third grade – however old you are then. My dad played in college. My brother played. Big football family. It was just like hey go out and you can try this sport. I tried baseball, hated baseball. I tried soccer, hated soccer. Football was always fun. Always had a great time.

Planting the Flag

There are a lot of great team sports but I think football is the greatest team sport. I think it's, from some positions, the most difficult when it comes to the physicality of it. It's cool you can get a 350-pound guy and a 160-pound receiver and they're still both considered football players. It's pretty rare in a sport – such different body types on the same team. It's just a fun sport and it brings a lot of people together. My favorite thing about football is that I've met people and have had friends that I would have never had if I didn't play. It's made me a more well-rounded person.

Everybody has to prove themselves every day. When something isn't looked at as a positive, like being a walk on really isn't a positive, but if you have something that isn't positive in your life and you make it into a positive and feed off that, I think that's a good skill and that's something I try to do.

Flying High

Competition at this level is better. Everyone is humble. Everyone works hard. That's what I've learned. The number one thing about NFL players is that they're way more humble than the media gives them credit for. When I got drafted and went to the Combine, I was so surprised that all these top picks were so down to earth and humble people. You can't be pretentious to get to this level. You have to be humble and work hard.

I love playing in Tampa. This is my favorite team that I've ever been a part of. I don't usually get along with coaches but these coaches I respect and admire, and love coming to work and hanging out with them. It's been great.

Related Content

news

Why I Raise the Flags: Inside Linebacker Lavonte David

Players are fans, too. Hear from some of your favorite players on their passion for the game, like veteran linebacker Lavonte David.

news

Why I Raise the Flags: Running Back Ronald Jones II

Players are fans, too. Hear from some of your favorite players on their passion for the game, like second-year running back Ronald Jones.

news

Why I Raise the Flags: Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett

Players are fans, too. Hear from some of your favorite players on their passion for the game, like first-year Buccaneer, and current NFL sack leader, Shaq Barrett.

news

Why I Raise the Flags: Wide Receiver Justin Watson

Players are fans, too. Hear from some of your favorite players on their passion for the game, like second-year receiver Justin Watson.

news

Why I Raise the Flags: Bucs Fan & Street Team Member Talmadge Morton

Talmadge Morton grew up a Bucs fan and now he gets to be a part of the organization as a member of the Bucs Street Team, which he calls a dream come true.

news

Why I Raise the Flags: Safety Jordan Whitehead

Players are fans, too. Hear from some of your favorite players on their passion for the game. This week, it's safety Jordan Whitehead.

news

Why I Raise the Flags: Bucs Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting

Players are fans, too. Hear from some of your favorite players on their passion for the game, starting with rookie cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

news

Why I Raise the Flags: Bucs Fan Veronica James

Veronica James is the biggest Bucs fan in the family and she's making sure to pass her Bucs fandom on to her children.

news

Why I Raise the Flags: Bucs Fan Shawn Conner

Shawn Conner's daughters have never known anything but the Bucs thanks to his fandom and his very unique tailgates.

news

Why I Raise the Flags: Bucs Fan Kristen Cyr

Kristen Cyr shares her Bucs fandom with one very special person: her mom.

news

Why I Raise the Flags: Bucs Fan Joseph Acquaviva

Joseph moved back to Tampa to be closer to his favorite team. For him, the Bucs have always been a big part of his life.

Advertising