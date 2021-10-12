Breaking Down Brown's Big Play | A Next Gen Look at Dolphins-Bucs

Brown runs his crosser above Evans, who is being covered by Byron Jones, another one of Miami's very talented cornerbacks. Brady's pass travels a total of 22.0 yards in the air and gets to Brown at the Bucs' 46, eight yards from the line of scrimmage and midway between the yard line numbers and left hashmarks. The ball had some zip on it and was only in the air for a total of 1.0 seconds. Next Gen Stats gave it a 51.3% completion probability in part because, by the time the ball arrives, Howard has closed the gap on Brown to just 1.9 yards, and that is considered a "tight window" throw.

When the catch is made, Next Gen Stats expects the play to get the first down but not a whole lot more. Based on the receiver's separation from Miami defenders and the results of thousands of similar plays, Brown has an Expected Yards After Catch total of 5.0 yards. Instead, he gets 54.0 for a Yards After Catch Over Expected of 49.0. Both of those numbers are the highest for any Buccaneer on any play so far this season.

When Johnson runs his route he brings cornerback Nik Needham with him out to the left numbers, but Johnson gets big separation when Needham falls down on the receiver's stutter step and cut to the left. Had Brady had more time to survey the field, he might have targeted Johnson instead. The slip actually leaves Needham in position to potentially make a play on Brown, as he is back on his feet and just a few yards away from Brown when the catch is made. However, he is still trying to catch up to Johnson and his back to Brown as the ball arrives.

That's when Brown turns on the jets. He is running 15.69 miles per hour at the point of the catch but immediately turns upfield between Howard and the (unaware) Needham. Brown quickly accelerates to a top speed of 20.95 miles per hour. That is the fastest top speed that any Buccaneer player will reach in the entire game.

In all, Brown will cover 81.46 yards before crossing the goal line. Johnson runs a bit of interference for Brown as he sprints downfield, getting between him and both Needham and Howard. It is Holland that comes closest to getting to Brown, but the combination of routes has pulled him too far away for him to be able to fully catch up in time. Holland drifts a little to his right before the snap, but then comes back to the middle when Evans goes in motion. With both Evans and Brate running towards the right sideline and Bernard also on that side of the field, the Dolphins' safety slides back and to his left and is a bit outside the right hash marks when Brown catches the ball on the other side of the field.

Holland takes a good angle and quickly gets up to 21.58 miles per hours. That is the fastest top speed that any player for either team will reach in the entire game, but it's ultimately not enough. Holland's left foot is just about to hit the one-yard line as Brown starts to leap over the goal line.