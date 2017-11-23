Will Gholston Back to Full Speed

"That's something if you said over the last two seasons, 'What have we done consistently as a defense?' I would say that is the thing we have done the most consistently. Our guys have a really good understanding of the importance of it and attacking the football. They come in bunches. It becomes a contagious thing."

The Bucs forced a season-high five turnovers in their win over Miami, and it was rookie safety Justin Evans who started the spread of the contagion. His diving goal-line interception in the first quarter turned back an almost certain Dolphins score and set up a Buccaneer field goal drive.

On the play, Evans was lined up directly over the Dolphins' leading receiver, Jarvis Landry, in the slot on the left side of the offense. Landry ran a quick square-in across the goal line but tripped as he started to cut horizontally. Evans made an impressively athletic play to dive and pluck the ball out of the air with both arms extended above his head, then held on as he hit the ground. Evans probably also made an unwise decision to get up and run the ball out of the end zone, getting only to the 15, but a penalty on the Dolphins took it out to the 25 anyway.

The Buccaneers have been touting Evans' athletic talents since they drafted him in the second round out of Texas A&M in April, and it certainly showed up on that play.

"His athleticism is off the charts," said Smith. "That interception that he made in the game – there [are] not many guys that can make that play. I'd like for him to stay in the end zone, but hey, if he would have run it back for a touchdown we would've said it was a great play. Those are all learning moments for him. He's had a number of them this year. He's had a number of big plays. I think long term he is going to be a guy that is going to make a lot of plays. Once he gets the feel of the NFL game and the pacing of it and the pace of the season, he is going to be a really good player because not only can he run – he's got great hands and he is not afraid to mix it up and put his face in there. He is a physical player, as well."

Evans' coverage ability in one-on-one situations allows Smith to be a little more flexible with his play-calling without necessarily having to substitute.