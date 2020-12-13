Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vikings-Bucs Inactives | Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the Backfield Mix

The Buccaneers will keep rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn up for Sunday's game, with Leonard Fournette inactive…Vikings will be without All-Pro LB Eric Kendricks due to a calf injury

Dec 13, 2020 at 11:29 AM
Scott Smith

Rookie running back ﻿Ke'Shawn Vaughn﻿ is on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' gameday active list for the first time since Week Eight and may get a chance to factor into the backfield mix against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Vaughn takes the spot in the running back corps usually filled by veteran ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿, who is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game. The Buccaneers will keep four running backs active, with Vaughn and ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ backing up starter ﻿Ronald Jones II﻿ and ﻿Kenjon Barner﻿ primarily handling kick return duties. Vaughn, who caught a nine-yard touchdown pass for the game-winning points against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Four, could factor into the third-down and hurry-up packages.

Thought it is for a different reason, cornerback ﻿Jamel Dean﻿ will miss a second straight game as he is currently sidelined by a groin injury; he missed the Bucs' Week 12 games against Kansas City before the bye week due to a concussion. Cornerback Ross Cockrell filled in for Dean in the Buccaneers' nickel packages against Kansas City and is likely to be in the same role on Sunday against the Vikings.

The Buccaneers added tight end ﻿Cameron Brate﻿ to their injury report on Saturday, designating him as questionable due to illness. However, Brate will be active for today's game.

The Vikings will also have a key defensive player out for a second straight week, as All-Pro middle linebacker Eric Kendricks remains sidelined by a calf injury. He was a late scratch for that same injury last Sunday against Jacksonville and Todd Davis stepped into the starting lineup. Davis is expected to replace Kendricks again against the Buccaneers. The Vikings will also be without tight end Kyle Rudolph, who has a foot injury that will end his streak of 93 consecutive games started. In addition, running back Alexander Mattison remains out after undergoing an appendectomy.

The Buccaneers announced their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before their scheduled kickoff against the Vikings. Tampa Bay had 54 players to choose from after elevating cornerback Herb Miller for the practice squad, which meant they had to name six players inactive. The same was true of the Vikings, who elevated linebacker Blake Lynch from their practice squad on Saturday.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL Khalil Davis
  • CB Jamel Dean
  • RB Leonard Fournette
  • QB Ryan Griffin
  • TE Tanner Hudson
  • DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Dean is out due to injury.

VIKINGS INACTIVES

  • LB Eric Kendricks
  • CB Dylan Mabin
  • RB Alexander Mattison
  • WR K.J. Osborn
  • TE Kyle Rudolph
  • T Olisaemeka Udoh

Kendricks, Mattison and Rudolph are out due to injury.

