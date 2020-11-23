Rams-Bucs Inactives | Marpet Remains Out

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without starting left guard ﻿Ali Marpet﻿ for the third straight game as he has yet to clear the NFL's concussion protocol. Marpet was originally listed as doubtful for the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday's injury report but was then downgraded to out on Sunday. The Buccaneers also ruled out tight end ﻿Tanner Hudson﻿, who is away from the team as he spends time with his family following the death of his father, Danny Hudson.

The Buccaneers announced their list of inactives at 6:45 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before their scheduled kickoff against the Rams. The Bucs carried 52 players on the active roster into Monday, having not filled the spot created by the placement of Jaydon Mickens on the reserve/COVID-19 list on November 14, and added a 53rd with the practice squad elevation of running back Kenjon Barner. That meant the team had to designate five players as inactive for the game to get down to the limit of 48 active players.

The only player out for the Rams due to injury is reserve offensive lineman Brian Allen, who is dealing with a knee injury. Of course, that's largely because Los Angeles placed three prominent players on injured reserve during the week. Starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth will miss time due to a knee injury suffered in Week 10 and is being replaced on Jared Goff's blind side by Joe Noteboom. Safety Taylor Rapp, who has started five games including each of the last four, also landed on injured reserve, though the team did recently get safety Jordan Fuller back from that same list. And kicker Kai Forbath hit I.R. after just two games with the team, prompting the Rams to bring in former Buccaneer Matt Gay.