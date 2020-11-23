Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Rams-Bucs Inactives | Marpet Remains Out

Starting left guard Ali Marpet will miss a third consecutive game due to a concussion and TE Tanner Hudson is away from the team due to family reasons

Nov 23, 2020 at 06:45 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Inactive Report 2020 graphic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without starting left guard ﻿Ali Marpet﻿ for the third straight game as he has yet to clear the NFL's concussion protocol. Marpet was originally listed as doubtful for the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday's injury report but was then downgraded to out on Sunday. The Buccaneers also ruled out tight end ﻿Tanner Hudson﻿, who is away from the team as he spends time with his family following the death of his father, Danny Hudson.

The Buccaneers announced their list of inactives at 6:45 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before their scheduled kickoff against the Rams. The Bucs carried 52 players on the active roster into Monday, having not filled the spot created by the placement of Jaydon Mickens on the reserve/COVID-19 list on November 14, and added a 53rd with the practice squad elevation of running back Kenjon Barner. That meant the team had to designate five players as inactive for the game to get down to the limit of 48 active players.

The only player out for the Rams due to injury is reserve offensive lineman Brian Allen, who is dealing with a knee injury. Of course, that's largely because Los Angeles placed three prominent players on injured reserve during the week. Starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth will miss time due to a knee injury suffered in Week 10 and is being replaced on Jared Goff's blind side by Joe Noteboom. Safety Taylor Rapp, who has started five games including each of the last four, also landed on injured reserve, though the team did recently get safety Jordan Fuller back from that same list. And kicker Kai Forbath hit I.R. after just two games with the team, prompting the Rams to bring in former Buccaneer Matt Gay.

The Rams had a 51-man inactive roster after the roster moves noted above and then elevated defensive back J.R. Reed from the practice squad for Monday's game. That meant they had to name four inactive players.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL Khalil Davis
  • QB Ryan Griffin
  • TE Tanner Hudson
  • G Ali Marpet
  • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Marpet is out due to injury.

RAMS INACTIVES

  • OL Brian Allen
  • RB Raymond Calais
  • WR Trishton Jackson
  • TE Brycen Hopkins

Allen is out due to injury.

Related Content

news

Bucs-Panthers Inactives | Davis Cleared to Play

The Buccaneers will have the services of top CB Carlton Davis against the Panthers' talented group of pass-catchers on Sunday but will play a second straight game without starting LG Ali Marpet
news

Saints-Bucs Inactives | Chris Godwin In, Ali Marpet Out

After missing one game due to a broken finger, WR Chris Godwin returns for the Buccaneers, though the offense will be missing one of its best blockers with LG Ali Marpet sidelined by a concussion
news

Bucs-Giants Inactives | Chris Godwin to Miss Fourth Game

The Buccaneers will be without WR Chris Godwin for the fourth time in eight games this season due to his fractured finger…TE Antony Auclair makes his return after spending six games on IR
news

Bucs-Raiders Inactives | Fournette Returns to Action

The Buccaneers will get another piece of their offense back in the mix in Las Vegas as RB Leonard Fournette returns from a two-game absence…S Andrew Adams has been cleared to play, too
news

Packers-Bucs Inactives | Godwin and McCoy Return

The Bucs' offense is close to full strength again as WR Chris Godwin and RB LeSean McCoy have been cleared to play Sunday against Green Bay
news

Bucs-Bears Inactives | Evans, Miller Cleared to Play

Though they are still without several key offensive pieces, the Bucs will have the services of WRs Mike Evans and Scotty Miller on Thursday night in Chicago
news

Chargers-Bucs Inactives | Godwin and Fournette Out

The Bucs will be without two key offensive pieces Sunday against the Chargers, as WR Chris Godwin and RB Leonard Fournette are inactive…Los Angeles is also missing a receiver and two starting linemen
news

Bucs-Broncos Inactives | Chris Godwin Returns

The Buccaneers had three receivers on their Week Three injury report but only Justin Watson is unable to play Sunday, with Chris Godwin returning after missing one game due to a concussion
news

Panthers-Bucs Inactives | Chris Godwin Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without WR Chris Godwin in their Week Two matchup with Carolina, while the Panthers will play without stout defensive tackle Kawann Short
news

Bucs-Falcons Inactives: More Newcomers Active

QB Jameis Winston and T Donovan Smith, both questionable on Friday's injury report, have been cleared to play Sunday and they'll be joined by the recently-promoted John Franklin and Jaydon Mickens
news

Bucs-Texans Inactives: Donovan Smith Returns

Donovan Smith's starts streak ended at 77 last week but his inactive streak will end at one as he is back in action on Jameis Winston's blind side in Week 16

Advertising