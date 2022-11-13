Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seahawks-Bucs Inactives | Cameron Brate, Antoine Winfield Jr. Return to Action

TE Cameron Brate is active for the first time since suffering a neck injury in Pittsburgh in Week Six, and S Antoine Winfield Jr. is also back after a two-game absence

Nov 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM
awj

Tight end Cameron Brate has missed three games after suffering a scary neck injury in Pittsburgh, but he is returning to action in time to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make history in Munich.

Brate was listed as questionable on the Buccaneers' final injury report of the week, but he was cleared to play on Sunday as the Buccaneers take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first NFL regular-season game ever played in Germany. Brate needs just one more score to tie Buccaneers Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles for the second most receiving touchdowns in franchise history.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is also returning from a two-game absence due to a concussion sustained in Week Eight at Carolina.

The Buccaneers already knew they would be without wide receiver Russell Gage, guard Luke Goedeke and inside linebacker J.J. Russell, all of whom stayed back in Tampa due to various injuries. The only other potential question mark was starting left guard Nick Leverett, who missed the team's Thursday practice back in Tampa due to illness. But Leverett practiced without issue on the FC Bayern campus on Friday and is set for Sunday's game.

The Buccaneers and Seahawks submitted their list of inactives at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 10 matchup at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The Buccaneers elevated inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert and cornerback Ryan Smith from the practice squad for the game and thus had to name seven players inactive to get down to the game-day limit of 48. The Seahawks elevated linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad but also placed linebacker Cullen Gillaspia on injured reserve, which meant they needed to name five players inactive.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

· WR Russell Gage

· G Luke Goedeke

· TE Kyle Rudolph

· ILB J.J. Russell

· DL Deadrin Senat

· QB Kyle Trask

· S Nolan Turner

Gage, Goedeke and Russell are out due to injury.

SEAHAWKS INACTIVES

· DE L.J. Collier

· T Jake Curhan

· RB Tony Jones

· DT Bryan Mone

· S Teez Tabor

None of the Seahawks' inactives are out due to injury.

