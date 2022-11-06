Rams-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting Return

Cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting have been cleared to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, restoring some much-needed depth to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' secondary. However, Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. will miss his second consecutive game due to a concussion suffered in Week Seven.

The Buccaneers' defense will also be a bit stronger up front with the return of defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who has missed the past six weeks due to a foot injury. Like Davis and Murphy-Bunting, Hicks was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report but got in mostly unlimited work in practice during the week.

Rookie lineman Luke Goedeke will miss a second straight game due to a foot injury, meaning second-year man Nick Leverett will log another start at left guard. Tight end Cameron Brate (neck) and wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) are also unavailable on Sunday due to injuries.

The Buccaneers and Rams submitted their list of inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Nine matchup at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers did not elevate any players from the practice squad and thus only had to name five players inactive to get down to the game-day limit of 48.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

TE Cameron Brate

WR Russell Gage

G Luke Goedeke

QB Kyle Trask

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Brate, Gage, Goedeke and Winfield are out due to injury.

RAMS INACTIVES