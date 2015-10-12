Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winners Announced for 3rd Annual TC5K

The Buccaneers hosted their third-annual Treasure Chests 5K on Sunday.

Oct 12, 2015 at 06:30 AM
Photos: 2015 Treasure Chests 5K

Photos from the Buccaneers' 2015 Treasure Chests 5k Run/Walk & Corporate Challenge.

2015 Treasure Chests 5K Starting Line
Captain Fear with fans
Captain Fear with fans
Captain Fear
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
Darcie Glazer Kassewitz
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
Women featured on Buccaneers.com's "Stories of Hope"
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
Bucs Cheerleader
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
2015 Treasure Chests 5K
Bucs Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, group winner
Bucs Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, group winner
Bucs Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, group winner
Bucs Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, group winner
Bucs Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, group winners
This morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the third annual Treasure Chests 5K Run/Walk & Corporate Challenge around the grounds of Raymond James Stadium, kicking off the Buccaneers' involvement in the NFL-wide Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Registration included a ticket to Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, an athletic gender-specific t-shirt, chipped race bib, and donation to breast cancer research and patient services. In addition, the first 500 to register were invited on the field to be part of the halftime experience, alongside the Buccaneers Cheerleaders.

Below are the results of the top overall finishers in each major category of Sunday morning's race:**

Name**                       Time                           Category
John Mitchell               17:05                          Male
Jacki Wachtel              18:31                          Female
Steve Wilcox               17:20                          Masters Male
Cristy Snellgroves        23:20                          Masters Female
Walter Lysinger            21:19                         Grand Masters Male
Jennifer Edwards          23:42                         Grand Masters Female

Corporate Challenge winners:

Fastest Team: Transamerica
Most donations: Florida Hospital
Biggest team: Florida Hospital

The Treasure Chests 5K Run/Walk and Corporate Challenge took racers across a variety of terrains, including grass, and began and ended on Tom McEwen Boulevard just south of Raymond James Stadium. The top overall finishers in the Male, Female, Masters Male, Masters Female, Grand Masters Male and Grand Masters Female categories served as the Buccaneers' honorary Guests of the Game before kickoff versus the Jaguars. First, second, and third place male and female winners for each age category also received medals.

The morning began with special welcoming remarks from Glazer Family Foundation Co-President Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, before more than 4,300 runners took part in the event. Including today's donation, the Buccaneers have distributed more than $100,000 over the past three years towards breast cancer awareness and patient services, benefitting the American Cancer Society, Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, the Florida Hospital Foundation, and Moffitt Cancer Center.

"For the number of participants in the Treasure Chests 5K to grow to this number in only the third year really speaks to this community's support and our fans' desire to impact the many thousands of Bay area residents who have been affected by breast cancer," said Glazer Family Foundation Co-President Darcie Glazer Kassewitz.

Tervis and Coca-Cola were supporting sponsors for Sunday's event. To see more from this morning's race, CLICK HERE

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

