Winners Announced for 3rd Annual TC5K

The Treasure Chests 5K Run/Walk and Corporate Challenge took racers across a variety of terrains, including grass, and began and ended on Tom McEwen Boulevard just south of Raymond James Stadium. The top overall finishers in the Male, Female, Masters Male, Masters Female, Grand Masters Male and Grand Masters Female categories served as the Buccaneers' honorary Guests of the Game before kickoff versus the Jaguars. First, second, and third place male and female winners for each age category also received medals.

The morning began with special welcoming remarks from Glazer Family Foundation Co-President Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, before more than 4,300 runners took part in the event. Including today's donation, the Buccaneers have distributed more than $100,000 over the past three years towards breast cancer awareness and patient services, benefitting the American Cancer Society, Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, the Florida Hospital Foundation, and Moffitt Cancer Center.

"For the number of participants in the Treasure Chests 5K to grow to this number in only the third year really speaks to this community's support and our fans' desire to impact the many thousands of Bay area residents who have been affected by breast cancer," said Glazer Family Foundation Co-President Darcie Glazer Kassewitz.