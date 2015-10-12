Winners Announced for 3rd Annual TC5K

Photos from the Buccaneers' 2015 Treasure Chests 5k Run/Walk & Corporate Challenge.
This morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the third annual Treasure Chests 5K Run/Walk & Corporate Challenge around the grounds of Raymond James Stadium, kicking off the Buccaneers' involvement in the NFL-wide Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Registration included a ticket to Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, an athletic gender-specific t-shirt, chipped race bib, and donation to breast cancer research and patient services. In addition, the first 500 to register were invited on the field to be part of the halftime experience, alongside the Buccaneers Cheerleaders.
Below are the results of the top overall finishers in each major category of Sunday morning's race:**
Name** Time Category
John Mitchell 17:05 Male
Jacki Wachtel 18:31 Female
Steve Wilcox 17:20 Masters Male
Cristy Snellgroves 23:20 Masters Female
Walter Lysinger 21:19 Grand Masters Male
Jennifer Edwards 23:42 Grand Masters Female
Corporate Challenge winners:
Fastest Team: Transamerica
Most donations: Florida Hospital
Biggest team: Florida Hospital
The Treasure Chests 5K Run/Walk and Corporate Challenge took racers across a variety of terrains, including grass, and began and ended on Tom McEwen Boulevard just south of Raymond James Stadium. The top overall finishers in the Male, Female, Masters Male, Masters Female, Grand Masters Male and Grand Masters Female categories served as the Buccaneers' honorary Guests of the Game before kickoff versus the Jaguars. First, second, and third place male and female winners for each age category also received medals.
The morning began with special welcoming remarks from Glazer Family Foundation Co-President Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, before more than 4,300 runners took part in the event. Including today's donation, the Buccaneers have distributed more than $100,000 over the past three years towards breast cancer awareness and patient services, benefitting the American Cancer Society, Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, the Florida Hospital Foundation, and Moffitt Cancer Center.
"For the number of participants in the Treasure Chests 5K to grow to this number in only the third year really speaks to this community's support and our fans' desire to impact the many thousands of Bay area residents who have been affected by breast cancer," said Glazer Family Foundation Co-President Darcie Glazer Kassewitz.
Tervis and Coca-Cola were supporting sponsors for Sunday's event. To see more from this morning's race, CLICK HERE.