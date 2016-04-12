Winston-Evans Combo Can Be More "Lethal"

Evans wondered aloud about the perception of his 2015 season being a "sophomore slump," noting the uptick in his yardage, but he readily agreed that he wasn't as consistent as he expected to be. He said he would be focusing on the fundamentals this offseason in order to reduce his number of dropped passes, and he also sought advice from Moss on that subject. But Winston doesn't think the missed opportunities between him and Evans were a one-sided issue.

"I've just got to give the guys chances to make plays on the ball, and that's something that I have…me and Mike [Evans] really specifically worked on that," said Winston. "We spent like two days just doing deep balls. Of course he's tired, but he kept doing it. We actually had some of the Tampa Bay Storm guys come and help him out because they saw him out there working his tail off and they were like, 'We aren't going to let you burn him out right now.' So Mike was very appreciative of that because I just kept on going."