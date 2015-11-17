Winston Impressing with Rushing Scores

Winston's four rushing touchdowns are more than the Giants, Browns, Lions, Chargers or Jaguars' entire offenses. The Packers, Texans, Colts, Raiders and 49ers all have four rushing touchdowns, the same as Winston.

"I just compete," Winston said. "That's what I do. I like to compete. I know people talk about the 40 [-yard dash] times, this is game speed. That's my deal. I just compete. Whatever the team needs me to do, I'm going to try to do it."

Winston leads the Buccaneers in rushing scores, picking up one more touchdown than Doug Martin. Winston's fourth touchdown came with 54 seconds to play in Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys that proved to be the game-winner.