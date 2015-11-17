Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston Impressing with Rushing Scores

Jameis Winston has scored four rushing touchdowns this season, more than several NFL teams' offenses combined.

Prior to the start of the NFL season, not many analysts could have predicted that Jameis Winston would be among the NFL leaders in rushing touchdowns. But through nine games, the rookie quarterback has found himself right up there. 

Winston has scored four times on the ground this season, No. 14 among NFL players. He is No. 2 among quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns behind Cam Newton, who has six.

Winston's four rushing touchdowns are more than the Giants, Browns, Lions, Chargers or Jaguars' entire offenses. The Packers, Texans, Colts, Raiders and 49ers all have four rushing touchdowns, the same as Winston.

"I just compete," Winston said. "That's what I do. I like to compete. I know people talk about the 40 [-yard dash] times, this is game speed. That's my deal. I just compete. Whatever the team needs me to do, I'm going to try to do it."

Winston leads the Buccaneers in rushing scores, picking up one more touchdown than Doug Martin. Winston's fourth touchdown came with 54 seconds to play in Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys that proved to be the game-winner.

"I didn't (ever think I would lead the team in rushing)," Winston said after Sunday's victory. "That's one thing that I didn't think I would, but anything that can get this team to win, anything that I can do on my part to help us out I'm going to do it. It doesn't matter if it's throwing a block, doesn't matter if I have to catch a pass, if it's going to help this team win and have success, I'm going to do it."

