Winston Seeks Bounce-Back in Season Finale

"We've just got to bounce back," Winston said following the Bucs' Week 16 loss to the Bears. "It's the NFL; sometimes this stuff happens. Obviously, we don't want it to happen to us, but it happened. We've got to be accountable and every one of those games, it's our fault."

The Bucs' season finale is an opportunity for the Bucs to end their season on a high note and a chance for Winston to rebound from one of his worst outings of the season. When Tampa Bay and Carolina met in Week 4, Winston was intercepted four times, the most in a single game in his NFL career.

"We've got to make plays," Winston said. "That's been the same thing with us the whole year. Got to make plays, can't turn the football over. We didn't take care of the football (against the Bears), especially me, and we've got to bounce back. We've got to learn from that, got to play against the best team in the league next week."