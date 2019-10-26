Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Women of Buccaneers Highlighted in Special NBC Digital Feature

NBC and On Her Turf highlight the stories of women making waves in the NFL and their latest feature is all about the prominent women of the Buccaneers organization.

Oct 26, 2019 at 06:23 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

190823_TR_Browns_Bucs90
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2019 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 13-12. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are the only NFL team with two full-time female coaches in assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar. But they also employ women in prominent roles across the organization, walking the walk of diversity in the NFL.

On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) and NBC are highlighting stories of women making waves in the NFL and their latest digital feature is all about the women of the Buccaneers organization. Not only is Locust featured, but so is scouting assistant Carly Helfrand, vice president of digital and media Christi Bedan and vice president of group sales Amy Taylor.

"There's so many women here that contribute to the success on and off the turf," Locust said in the video. "Tampa is a great example of that."

Fifty percent of vice presidents in the organization are female and their roles vary from content like Bedan to sales like Taylor to coaching and scouting like Locust and Helfrand. The aim is to create an awareness on the opportunities that are available to women in the NFL.

"It's great to have this diversity in the work place because we come up with the best ideas that way," said Buccaneers Co-Owner and President of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Family Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz.

Not only is there an increased effort on showing young girls how they can end up in the NFL from an organizational standpoint, the Buccaneers also provide programming for girls to play the game, hosting the largest sanctioned high school flag football tournament in the nation with almost 1,000 athletes.

"Over 40% of our fan base is female so everything we're doing is with that in mind," said Bedan.

Related Content

news

Bucs Re-Sign Breshad Perriman

WR Breshad Perriman, who provided overtime heroics against Buffalo last year in his second stint in Tampa, has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the Buccaneers. 
news

Will Gholston Signs On for 10th Season in Tampa

DL Will Gholston, a talented run-stopper and one of the Bucs' most underrated pass-rushers in recent seasons, will continue his career in his original NFL home after re-signing with the team on Thursday
news

Bucs Add Versatile S Logan Ryan to Secondary

Tampa Bay found much-needed safety depth in veteran safety Logan Ryan, who played cornerback his first seven NFL seasons, including four with Tom Brady in New England
news

Buccaneers 2022 Free Agency Tracker

The Bucs' impressive 2022 offseason continues, most recently with the re-signing of lead back Leonard Fournette and stalwart DL Will Gholston…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring
Advertising