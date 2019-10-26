Women of Buccaneers Highlighted in Special NBC Digital Feature

Fifty percent of vice presidents in the organization are female and their roles vary from content like Bedan to sales like Taylor to coaching and scouting like Locust and Helfrand. The aim is to create an awareness on the opportunities that are available to women in the NFL.

"It's great to have this diversity in the work place because we come up with the best ideas that way," said Buccaneers Co-Owner and President of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Family Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz.

Not only is there an increased effort on showing young girls how they can end up in the NFL from an organizational standpoint, the Buccaneers also provide programming for girls to play the game, hosting the largest sanctioned high school flag football tournament in the nation with almost 1,000 athletes.