Zyon McCollum's Stout Coverage Sparks Defensive Surge on TNF

On Thursday Night Football in prime time, Buccaneers' cornerback Zyon McCollum dominated in coverage against one of the NFL's most heralded wideouts in CeeDee Lamb, who led the league in receiving entering the matchup. In Week Five against Dallas, McCollum allowed zero receptions in 42 coverage snaps for a 39.6 passer rating when targeted. He had 11 matchups with Lamb and of those clashes, Lamb was targeted once, and McCollum did not surrender a single reception to the Cowboys' No. 1 wideout. On five matchups with George Pickens, McCollum allowed no receptions and Pickens was only targeted once, while the Bucs' corner also recorded a pass defensed. McCollum set the tone on the back end at AT&T Stadium, forcing Dak Prescott to look elsewhere in his progression.

Among defenders with 150-plus coverage snaps, McCollum's 68.8 passer rating when targeted is the third-best mark in the NFL and the second-best among cornerbacks. Whether blanketing Lamb in the end zone on the fade, re-routing No. 88 mid-route or matching him stride-for-stride out of breaks, McCollum forced Prescott to look elsewhere.

"I tried to be as tight in coverage as possible and giving him different looks, switching things up," noted McCollum on limiting the effectiveness of Lamb. "[Head Coach Todd] Bowles just did a good job of pressuring Dak and keeping him uncomfortable and you have to be there when the ball is thrown and I think once we kind of scared him a little bit early on, that he looked off of him."

In Year Five, McCollum has displayed his physicality in coverage and ability to match releases while staying patient in phase. He possesses the fluidity to open his hips and run with receivers. The twitchy player has proficient read-and-react skills and attacks the ball in the air with authority. Following his performance against Dallas, Head Coach Todd Bowles praised his mental development and film study in 2026.