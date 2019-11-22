2019 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Falcons, Week 12

SENIOR COACHING STAFFS

· Tampa Bay:

· Head Coach Bruce Arians

· Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin

· Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles

· Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich

· Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong

· Atlanta:

· Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn

· Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter

· Assistant Head Coach Raheem Morris

· Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica

KEY 2019 ROSTER ADDITIONS

Buccaneers:

· OLB Sam Acho (FA)

· OLB Shaquil Barrett (UFA)

· CB Jamel Dean (3rd-round draft pick)

· S Mike Edwards (3rd-round draft pick)

· K Matt Gay (5th-round draft pick)

· CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (2nd-round draft pick)

· WR Breshad Perriman (UFA)

· P Bradley Pinion (UFA

· DL Ndamukong Suh (UFA)

· LB Devin White (1st-round draft pick)

Falcons:

· P Ryan Allen (FA)

· DE Allen Bailey (FA)

· RB Kenjon Barner (UFA)

· G Jamon Brown (UFA)

· G James Carpenter (UFA)

· DE Adrian Clayborn (FA)

· DE John Cominsky (4th-round draft pick)

· K Younghoe Koo (FA)

· T Kaleb McGary (1st-round draft pick)

· CB Kendall Sheffield (4th-round draft pick)

· FB Keith Smith (FA)

· TE Luke Stocker (UFA)

ADDITIONAL 2019 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

· In January, Tampa Bay engineered one of the most significant changes a franchise could make in hiring a new head coach. That man is Bruce Arians, who needed just five years to become the winningest coach in Arizona Cardinals history and who has a history of helping quarterbacks excel. Arians assembled an extremely experienced coaching staff around him, almost all of whom he had worked with in the past.

· One of the coaches Arians brought on was Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, who served under him in the same capacity in Arizona in 2013 and 2014 before becoming the Jets' head coach. Bowles' arrival means the Buccaneers have technically switched to a base 3-4 defense, something the team hadn't identified with since 1990.

· Bowles' defense means certain players were redefined as outside linebackers, inside linebackers and defensive linemen. No matter the position designations, Tampa Bay's defense has assumed a more aggressive approach in terms of blitz frequency and variety and press-man coverage.

· Tampa Bay's offense was prolific in 2018 in terms of yards, especially in the passing attack, and most of its starters return for 2019, so one could have reasonably expected another strong season on that side of the ball. Indeed, the Buccaneers are sixth in the NFL in scoring through 11 weeks with 27.7 points per game, up from 24.8 in 2018.

· The Buccaneers released CB Vernon Hargreaves on December 12, parting ways with their 2016 first-round pick after three-and-a-half seasons. Tampa Bay's secondary is experiencing a youth movement, with six players from the last two drafts figuring prominently in the mix now.

Falcons:

· Atlanta chose to shake up its coaching staff during its Week Nine bye, though not by addition or subtraction. Instead, Assistant Head Coach Raheem Morris, who also had the title of passing game coordinator and had been tutoring the wide receivers, was reassigned to coach the defensive backs and is now involved in the defensive play-calling on game days. Assistant Special Teams Coach Bernie Parmalee, a former NFL running back, moved over into that meeting room, freeing Running Backs Coach Dave Brock to work with wide receivers. Atlanta is 2-0 since those changes, allowing a total of 12 points on four field goals in those two contests.

· The Falcons also have a new special teams coordinator in 2019 after a three-team rotation at that position. Ben Kotwica, who had been in charge of the special teams for Washington, came to Atlanta and replaced Keith Armstrong, who joined Bruce Arians' first staff in Tampa. Nate Kaczor, who had been the Buccaneers' special teams coordinator under Dirk Koetter through 2018, completed the circle by heading to Washington to replace Kotwica.

· The Falcons pulled off two trades prior to this year's deadline. First, on September 30, Atlanta sent linebacker Duke Riley to Philadelphia in exchange for safety Johnathan Cyprien and a 2020 seventh-round pick. Cyprien later landed on injured reserve. Then, on October 22, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was sent to New England for a 2020 second-round pick.

· After 11 seasons, the Falcons have moved on from kicker Matt Bryant, though it happened in stages. The Falcons declined a 2019 contract option on Bryant in February and then wasn't re-signed when he became an unrestricted free agent in March. The Falcons went to camp with Giorgio Tavecchio as their kicker and later signed Blair Walsh, but then chose to re-sign Bryant on the eve of the regular season. After Bryant went nine of 14 on field goals through eight games the Falcons released him and signed Younghoe Koo.

TOP STORYLINES

The Real Falcons? – So which Atlanta team more accurately depicts the team's talent level, especially on defense. Is it the pre-bye squad that went 1-7, was allowing 31.3 points per game and had racked up all of seven sacks and four takeaways in eight outings? Or is it the post-bye group that is 2-0, has allowed a total of four field goals and 12 points in those two games and has 11 sacks and four takeaways. The most substantive move the Falcons made during their bye was the aforementioned coaching shakeup that got Raheem Morris's input on defense. Of course, the Buccaneers have to assume that they'll be facing the aggressive, disruptive crew that completely stymied good offenses in New Orleans and Charlotte, and they'll be facing that defense in its home, with the Atlanta crowd behind them. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who has 2.5 of his 5.5 sacks in the last three games, leads that newly assertive defense with his non-stop style of havoc-wreaking, and the other two levels of the defense have top performers, too, in linebacker Deion Jones and cornerback Desmond Trufant. Atlanta-Tampa Bay games in recent seasons have generally been high-scoring affairs – both games last year came down to the wire and featured more than 60 total points – but the Buccaneers' high-scoring offense may have a tougher challenge than originally expected in rolling up points on the Falcons this Sunday.

More Secondary Shuffling – The Buccaneers have tried a number of different combinations with their mostly young secondary this season, searching for tighter coverage and fewer breakdowns, and they broke out a new one in Week 11 after the release of fourth-year cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. In this case, the Bucs used rookie safety Mike Edwards as their slot corner in sub packages, between the outside duo of rookie Sean Murphy-Bunting and second-year man Carlton Davis. In the previous two games, rookie Jamel Dean had seen his first real action and broken up a total of eight passes, with his second contest against Arizona going particularly well. Seeking to play a lot of zone coverage against the Saints and occasionally utilize Edwards' good blitzing skills (he had the team's only sack), the Bucs favored the new package over using Dean, who did not log a snap on defense. However, Head Coach Bruce Arians has made it clear this week that Dean will be more involved in the defense going forward. One potential option for the Bucs would be to move Murphy-Bunting into the slot in the nickel alignment and bring Dean in to play on the outside in those snaps.

Mike and the Birds – Julio Jones notably has a history of putting up big numbers against the Buccaneers, but much of the same could be said about Tampa Bay's Mike Evans against Atlanta. In 10 career games against the Falcons, Evans has averaged 85.6 yards per game and 15.3 yards per catch and scored a total of eight touchdowns, his most against any opponent. In the most recent meeting, in last year's season finale, he hauled in six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. This is Evans' first crack at Atlanta in 2019 and he's entering the final third of what is shaping up as the best season yet in a remarkable career. Evans is second in the NFL with 993 receiving yards and his 17.1 yards per catch are second among all players in the top 15 in that yardage table. Earlier this year, Evans rounded out his ownership of the Bucs' all-time pass-catching records to include most receptions along with the yardage and touchdown standards he had already set. With his 69 yards against the Saints on Sunday, Evans leapt over Antonio Brown and Marvin Harrison on the NFL's all-time list of most receiving yards through a player's first six seasons. Evans is now eighth 7,096 yards and is a good bet to surpass A.J. Green (7,135) this Sunday. It's a bit more of a jump from there to the next two players on the list, DeAndre Hopkins (7,437) and, of course, Jones (7,610). Evans could put himself in decent position to catch Jones in the Week 17 Bucs-Falcons rematch if he can get a good haul on Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Oh, and perhaps on his first catch Sunday, Evans will join Randy Moss as the only players in league history to begin their careers with six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

1996 Redux? – So have the Falcons turned the corner after their rough start, a possibility suggested above? That remains to be seen, as a two-game sample size is probably not enough to make any solid judgments. However, the Buccaneers have certainly not found their footing yet, which makes the last six weeks of the season important even in a campaign that is not going to end in a playoff spot. The Buccaneers had hoped for a quicker turnaround in Bruce Arians' first year as the head coach – much as the Arizona Cardinals enjoyed in 2013 – but would now have to win out to finish with a rookie record. But the Buccaneers don't necessarily have to win out in order to end the season on an encouraging note. In 1996, Tony Dungy's first Buccaneer team failed to break the franchise's 14-year playoff drought but did turn things around at the end. Those Bucs started the season 0-5 and then 1-8 but won five of their last seven contests. The confidence and momentum that was the result of that late turnaround clearly carried over into the following season, as the Bucs won their first five games in 1997 on their way to that drought-breaking playoff appearance. Multiple playoff seasons followed, culminating in victory in Super Bowl XXXVII in Jon Gruden's first year at the helm. Perhaps the 2019 Buccaneers can answer some questions down the stretch so that they won't have to linger into 2020.